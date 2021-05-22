William Ruto
Meet our demands or we sustain onslaught, Ruto allies tell Uhuru

By  Mwangi Muiruri  &  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • The Tangatanga MPs have come up with six demands that they say President Uhuru Kenyatta should meet.
  • DP Ruto and his team are savouring wins in the recent Juja and Rurii by-elections.

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto yesterday offered a surprise political olive branch to President Uhuru Kenyatta if he meets six demands they have come up with.

