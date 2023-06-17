Meet Kagan Kochia's septuagenarian whose graceful moves wowed Queen Elizabeth

Shaking their shoulders vigorously in a near-bent posture, the Kagan Kochia Dance Troupe performs a 360-degree turn before stopping in their original position, then a spring dance that brings them into a squatting position to the awe of their audience.

The standout of the troupe is 77-year-old Alfred Migure, whose agility belies his age.

For the past six decades, Migure has been entertaining audiences with his graceful dance moves.

He continues to defy age, wowing both national and international gatherings whenever he gets the chance to dance.

Dressed in traditional regalia, including an ostrich feather headdress, his vibrant moves never fail to impress.

He has performed at both local and international events, with the biggest highlight being travelling to the UK to perform for the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2016.

Alfred Migure, 77, with Kagan Kochia traditional dancers who were entertaining passengers waiting to board an aeroplane at Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay town on June 12, 2023. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

From boarding his first flight to dining at the palace, the events of that day remain historic, as he put it.

"Through dancing, I have been to places that even those who went to school have never been," says Migure, who admits he never went to school.

In 2018, Migure, among other dancers, visited Washington DC during the Smithsonian Day celebrations on September 17.

The dancer has also been to Jinja and Kampala in Uganda for cultural dance performances. In Kenya, he admits that he has been to almost every county to perform.

Young man

Anyone who sees Migure performing the Ramogi dance can easily mistake him for a young man.

"I love dancing because it keeps me physically fit; some elders my age can barely walk, let alone dance like me," says a happy Migure.

"I rarely go to the hospital; I have never contracted the diseases associated with physical exercise, all thanks to dancing, which has kept me active," he adds.

Through his dancing career, Migure has raised his 11 children.

When he joined the Kagan Kochia group in 1963, Migure was only 17. He had enjoyed dancing before he and some of other young people decided to form the group.

With the few skills he had learnt from those older than him, he was ready for the huge task of entertaining the masses.

In the beginning, however, the group only performed at funerals during a Luo funeral rite known as 'tero buru', which is performed to chase away evil spirits.

After the dance, members would be treated to traditional alcohol and food, and they would leave without any money, Migure explains.

"Each performance was a chance for us to make a name for ourselves. Despite the challenges, we knew that cultural dance was here to stay, it was about perfecting our skills to attract a large audience," says Migure.

Queen Elizabeth (II) and then Duke of Edinburgh jetted into the country on November 10, 1983, for a four-day State visit. She was received by former President Daniel arap Moi. Photo credit: File

The group came into the limelight when they performed for Kenya's first president, the late Jomo Kenyatta, in 1964.

Most recent

The group has since performed for all five of the country's presidents, with the most recent being for Dr William Ruto when he visited Homa Bay earlier this year.

When attending functions to which they have been invited, it is impossible not to notice the colourfully dressed dancers.

The much sought-after dance troupe, which specialises in the Ramogi dance, has been around for six decades and uses every opportunity to entertain guests.

What makes the troupe even more interesting is the fact that its members are mostly elderly.

"I believe that cultural dancing has enabled me and the members of the group to preserve the culture of the Luo community; with every performance, people get a chance to know me better," says Migure.

But despite performing both abroad and in the country, Migure says he has very little to show for his dancing career.

"We have tried our best to promote the culture of our country, but all is not well with us because of the low earnings," he says.

According to Mr Migure, when they are invited to perform, the organisers often provide them with food and a place to sleep, while the payment is very low.

He also lamented how he struggles to pay fees for his four children in secondary school because of his unstable financial status.

"None of my 11 children are in tertiary institutions due to lack of funds, the only investment I can boast of is a motorcycle I bought after our visit to London, I am yet to build a decent house for my family," he says.

Visiting Homa Bay

However, Migure will continue to perform with the group until the county builds a cultural centre on a four-acre plot of land he donated a few months ago.

The centre, he says, will help coordinate the group's activities and also provide a venue where tourists visiting Homa Bay can watch them perform.

The group's Secretary-General John Owuor Oyugi, says most of the dance group’s members live in poverty despite giving their best during performances.