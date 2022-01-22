Media personalities Amina, Mandi apologise over work place toxicity claims

Amina and Mandi

Media personalities Amina Rabar (left) and Mandi Ssaru. The two have been victims of trolls on social media over claims they had been toxic at the workplace.

Photo credit: File

By  Sylvia Muia  &  Elvis Ondieki

After days of being trolled on social media, media personalities Mandi Ssaro and Amina Rabar have spoken out. The two have apologised for any harm they may have caused anyone following claims they had been toxic at the workplace.

