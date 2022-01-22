Media personalities Amina, Mandi apologise over work place toxicity claims

After days of being trolled on social media, media personalities Mandi Ssaro and Amina Rabar have spoken out. The two have apologised for any harm they may have caused anyone following claims they had been toxic at the workplace.

Amina, while appearing on her show The Trend, that airs on NTV on Friday evenings, said she could not ignore the matter and insisted that she has never been a toxic person.

Mandi, on the other hand, issued a statement saying that she was ready to hold herself accountable.

“Please know that while my intentions were never to cause harm and what I can now see was deep trauma, I acknowledge that my words and actions could have caused them,” wrote Mandi.

Amina equally extended an olive branch.

“If there is anyone out there who I have ever encountered who felt like I was mean or I didn’t give them the kind of reception that they had expected, that I apologise for. But toxic, I am not, and I just show people a lot of love,” said the presenter, to the concurrence of her panel on the #TTTT segment of the TV show.

The issue of workplace toxicity took centre stage on social media alongside news of the death of Capital FM disc jockey, DJ Lithium, who died on Wednesday aged 34. The DJ had collapsed at his workplace.

Internet users were on the case of Mandi and Amina, who, coincidentally, had both worked at the radio station, for being workplace bullies.

Distancing herself from the accusations, Amina admitted that the week had been hard on her revealing that many people had tendered their support and helped her cope.

“There are so many of you who have shown me so much love. I know, it’s been an incredible week for me on KOT (Kenyans on Twitter) and so many of you have been so kind, so gracious, because I have met so many of you, and I am just so thankful that you have a very different story to tell,” she said.

On her part, Mandi said she is on a self-improvement journey and that she will use the opportunity to improve herself.

“As I grow older, I have ensured to continuously correct my behaviour at the earliest opportunity and learn from my past mistakes and interactions. Life has definitely made me more empathetic,” she stated.