Media mogul SK Macharia loses control of son’s vast estate

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Adam Kamau argues that Mr SK Macharia is financially stable and describes himself as the only son and sole beneficiary of the estate. 
  • However, Mr Macharia told court that his grandson had made mistakes, including acting on incompetent advice.

Media mogul Samuel Kamau (SK) Macharia has lost control of his deceased son’s Sh1.2 billion estate. 

