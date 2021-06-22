Media locked out as KDF testifies in Rashid Echesa fake arms case

Former Sports minister Rashid Echesa

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa leaves a Jomo Kenyatta International Airport court on February 14, 2020. He was held by police over fraud claims made against him and others.

Photo credit: File | Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The trial in the Sh39.5 billion military arms deal case against former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa went on in camera after three senior military officers were lined up to testify with sensitive and crucial evidence on Thursday. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ramaphosa's 'missing' iPad almost derails speech

  2. American election observer found dead in Ethiopia

  3. Covid-19: Number of patients in ICU jumps to 273

  4. Bitcoin drops under $30,000 for first time in five months

  5. Turkey fronts ‘new approaches’ to diplomacy in latest pitch to Africa, world

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.