Media executive charged with threatening to kill city businessman

A senior employee of a media house has been charged with threatening to kill a businessman.

Farida Idris Mohamed, a commercial director at Capital FM, denied seven counts of threatening to kill Hussein Aila Amaro.

The alleged offences were committed on June 14 and 15, 2019 at 10.14am and 1.50pm.

Farida, who was arraigned before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, allegedly sent the threatening messages from her mobile phone to the complainant's phone.

The charges allege that she threatened to kill contrary to Section 223 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 63 of the Laws of Kenya.

The said threatening messages in all seven counts contain some unprintable words.

Represented the accused

Lawyer Peter Wanyama, who represented the accused, applied for her release on bail.

Wanyama said the offences were bailable unless the prosecution produced compelling reasons to warrant the restriction of her liberty.

State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda did not oppose the bail application.

Magistrate Onyina released Farida on a cash bail of Sh100,000.