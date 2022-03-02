Media entities have no preferred presidential candidate - Churchill Otieno, Kenya Editors Guild

Kenya Editors Guild President Churchill Otieno noted that debates play a significant role in helping the public shape their decisions.

“The media started the Presidential Debates in 2013. Media houses do not have preferred candidates in the upcoming election...they are in the hands of respectful professionals and that’s why this will be independently managed,” he said, adding that a team of experienced editors has been summoned to lead the process.

He also advised news editors to ensure they are not biased in their political coverage.

Media Council Chairman David Omwoyo said that there will be at least one presidential and one running mate debate before the August elections.

The media partners have appointed Clifford Machoka as head of the presidential debate secretariat. He will be assisted by Kenya Editors Guild CEO Rosalia Omungo and Leo Musyoka.

Watch the full 2017 Presidential Debate here:

Full Presidential Debate 2017