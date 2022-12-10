Measles outbreak: Experts blame drought, conflicts and pandemic for vaccine lapse

A complex humanitarian crisis caused by conflicts, protracted drought and emanating displacements of populations has put millions of children at risk of contracting measles in the Horn of Africa.

This comes as Kenya starts a 10-day Measles and Rubella Campaign to vaccinate 1.2 million in counties that have experienced measles outbreak.

Unicef says the cases increased by 79 per cent in the first two months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

According to Unicef, only 86 per cent of Kenya's children have received one measles rubella vaccine against the recommended WHO target of 95 per cent measles vaccine coverage.

“This means that nearly one in seven children in Kenya have not received their first dose. Only 58 per cent of Kenya’s children have received two doses of the measles rubella vaccine. This means that nearly half of all children in Kenya have not received the second dose, which is needed to ensure long-lasting protection from measles,” said Unicef Kenya Ag representative Anselme Motcho.

The Ministry says the six counties have less than 90 per cent coverage of the routine first and second-dose measles vaccines, with reduced access due to highly mobile nomadic populations and the influx of refugees.

According to the ministry, the outbreak is as a result of accumulation of children with low immunity due to low vaccination coverage for the routine measles vaccine doses.

The seven targeted counties include Marsabit, Wajir, Garissa, Nairobi, Turkana, Mandera and West Pokot.

According to the ministry, vaccination will be administered in-fixed posts and temporary-fixed outreach posts supported by UNHCR, Gavi and UNICEF.

Severe complications due to measles can occur and are more likely to affect malnourished children and others with weakened immune systems, including pneumonia, blindness, encephalitis (or brain infection), paralysis and even death.

“The ongoing drought further compounds the problem with a large population of vulnerable malnourished children,” the ministry said in a statement to media houses.

According to World Health Organization, the measles vaccination coverage has steadily declined since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose: 25 million children missed their first dose and an additional 14.7 million children missed their second dose, a joint publication by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.