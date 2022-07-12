Mbilia Bel: I will sing for Raila until he is sworn in

As political drums continue beating, so will Congolese singer Mbilia Bel’s rhythms and tunes accompanying the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition campaigns.

Speaking to the Nation, Bel said Azimio candidate Raila Odinga’s move to pick a woman as a running mate prompted her to start singing for the coalition.

“I am here voluntarily, and for the love of Raila Odinga, and his running mate,” she said.

“I will sing until Mr Odinga is sworn in after August 9 as the next President of Kenya. I am supporting Mr Odinga because of his manifesto and the handshake he had with President Uhuru Kenyatta that brought the country together.

“I personally respect Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua as they are like our parents …. because Mr Odinga has a lot of respect for my music and other artistes’ music.

“When he comes to Congo, he supports us to spread peace among the people of Africa. Now they have come together with President Kenyatta and given women a lead in politics, something that I appreciate a lot, and that’s why it was not a problem performing at his campaign,” she said.

Last week, in an interview in Nairobi with veteran Kenyan broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka of Royal Media Services, Bel expressed her delight that she had been invited to perform in Kenya again.

"Kenya is like my second musical home and I always feel honoured to be invited to perform here," she said.

The mother of three said she decided to support Mr Odinga because of his promises to Kenyans and moving people out of poverty.

“Do not forget, William Ruto is a Kenyan too, but for me, I chose the leader who spoke to my heart and preached unity and peace for the African people. That is why I am supporting Mr Odinga through my music,” she said.

The “Nakei Nairobi” (Lingala for "I am going to Nairobi") hit maker made headlines recently after she was seen performing and dancing sensually with Mr Odinga on the campaign trail at the Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega County.

Mr Odinga invited her to sing “Nakei Nairobi”, one of her most popular songs.

The promoter of her tour, Jules Nsana, who runs JNsana Promotions, said Bel and her band would be in the country a few more days, with the possibility of staging additional concerts.

Bel had a string of hit songs with singer and band leader Tabu Ley Rochereau and is popular across East Africa.

In June 2017, she performed at Club Meladen in Nairobi's Upper Hill area, and sang at the 2019 Koroga Festival, the main event of her Nairobi tour then, also arranged by JNsana Promotions. She shared the stage with London-based compatriot Kanda Bongo Man.

“Nakei Nairobi” was composed in praise of former President Daniel arap Moi and the Kenyan cities of Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru. The song was meant to encourage cohesion between Kenyans and Congolese living in the country.

Tabu Ley's Afrisa International toured Kenya in 1982, a few months after Bel, who was initially a dancer, joined the band. She then carved a niche for herself as a top singer.

Bel joined Afrisa International after the departure of fellow singer and dancer Yondo Sister, who wanted to pursue a solo career.

On Bel’s first Kenyan trip, she performed the lead vocals on Tabu Ley's “Kamunga” hit song. She performed his other compositions, including “Eswi yo wapi?”, “Nadina” and “Cadance Mudanda”.

It was while with Tabu Ley’s Afrisa International that she sang alongside Faya Tess and Beyou Ceil, both based in Europe.

Bel has urged Kenyans to maintain peace as they head into the polls next month.