Maverick Aoko faces cybercrime charges over tweet about woman

Journalist and blogger Scophine Aoko Otieno, alias Maverick Aoko, has been charged with publishing false information on her X account.

Ms Aoko, who spent the weekend behind bars, on Monday faced three counts of cybercrime when she appeared before a Nairobi court. She denied all the charges before Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi.

She denied contravening the law on cyber harassment and fraudulent use of electronic data.

Ms Aoko was accused of publishing false, defamatory and threatening information on social media regarding one Beth Wambui Mbuitu, which also touched on influencer Amber Ray and Jimal. The complainant is Ms Mbuitu, who is alleging that the post jeopardised her career.

It was not immediately clear who Ms Mbuitu is or what line of work she is in.

Journalist Maverick Aoko at the Milimani Law Courts on August 19, 2024. Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

State prosecutor Wanjiru Waweru told Ms Shitubi that Ms Aoko allegedly committed the offence "knowing it to be malicious, false and well calculated to cause fear, panic a d destroy the reputation and professional career and livelihood of one Beth Wambui Mbuitu.”

The alleged offending posts were reportedly made on August 3, 2024.

Defence lawyer Ateka Ingati applied to have the blogger released on bond, saying the offences she was charged with are not among 21 postings police had obtained orders to investigate.

“We are perturbed by the conduct of police. They have filed a totally different case against Ms Aoko yet they had obtained court orders to investigate 21 alleged offending postings on her social media handle,” Ms Ateka submitted.

She also pleaded with the court to compel police to release a mobile phone and laptop confiscated from the accused when police arrested her at her city residence.

“Those are her tools of work and they have nothing to with the charges before court,” Ms Ateko pleaded.

Ms Waweru opposed the handing back of the cellphone and laptop saying they exhibits in the case.

In her ruling, Ms Shitubi released the accused on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

She however declined to order the immediate release of the cellphone and laptop by the police saying “they were exhibits.”

But she directed the investigators to consider releasing them once they have been subjected to forensic investigations.