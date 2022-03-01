Matutu owners: Go slow on crackdown or else...

NTSA officials and traffic police officers during a crackdown at the Marua junction along Nyeri-Nairobi highway on October 1, 2019.


By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has met players in the transport industry in the wake of a new crackdown aimed at reducing road crashes on major highways.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.