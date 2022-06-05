Demand for tenders still dogs NYS, says CEO Matilda Sakwa

National Youth Services (NYS) chief executive officer Matilda Sakwa has revealed that she faces a tough task of dealing with numerous requests for tenders since she was confirmed as the first-ever female service commander.

Speaking to Nation.africa, Ms Sakwa said she at one stage felt like quitting due to the pressure.

She said apart from the demand for tenders, there was also pressure from politicians and this also almost made her throw in the towel.

"The biggest pressure up to date is the pressure of procurement. People still believe NYS has a lot of money. Every single morning, I have three, four or five people knocking on my door saying they want to be awarded tenders," she added.

"There is a lot of pressure and at one moment I felt like quitting and giving up. However, I realised that if I gave up, somebody would come to do the job," said Ms Sakwa.

She observed that the pressure piled on because of the past perception by many people that NYS had a lot of money and those who approached her wanted her to assist them.

A big headache

"The thing that sometimes makes me think about quitting is this animal called procurement. It's just a headache. It's a big headache because people have issues. Procurement people are funny. I want to state here if NYS is going to fail, the failure will emanate from procurement. That is the plain truth. It is not in NYS alone. Any organisation that will fail will start at the procurement stage."

She continued: "Look at what Kenya Medical Supplies Medical Supplies Authority is going through. It is because of procurement issues. I don't know which angels will be employed to end this mess at procurement."

She said before she was appointed in 2018, there was a lot of over-purchasing of items at NYS, some of which are still gathering dust in stores.

She revealed that the perception created in the past that NYS has a lot of money still exerts pressure on her daily work.

"This pressure is not good because you can lose friends because they think you're not assisting them. Some of these people are not even pre-qualified to supply goods and services at NYS," she added.

Stood firm

She continued: "I have stood firm and told them as long as I'm the NYS boss, during my tenure, the state agency will not accept to be supplied with goods or services blindly. Many think I'm the roadblock between them and their payment."

She observed that NYS in the past received a huge budget because it was undertaking certain programmes like youth empowerment.

"NYS had a massive budget of Sh25 billion but it was reduced to Sh8 billion."

She said her secret so far has been doing the right thing and that every payment in procurement is well scrutinised.

"The good thing is that I have a very supportive council which has put auditing measures to ensure we are doing the right thing. Above those measures, my other major fall back is following the law. I don't bend the law. My secret to success is sticking to the law, the Procurement Act and the Public Finance Act. That is how I have remained safe."

Family support

She also revealed that her family has been very supportive and this has helped her cope with the pressure.

"My family is my backbone. My family is my cornerstone. Everything I do is because of my family. They supported me and gave me peace of mind to do my job. God has given me good children who are very supportive," said the mother of four-two boys and two girls.

Ms Sakwa, who is a career public servant with 32 years of experience, said that another major problem she is facing is pending bills.

"This is another enormous problem. These pending bills are the ones which exposed NYS to a massive scandal. Some of the people pushing for the payments of their pending bills never supplied any items or offered services to NYS."

However, she said she has remained steadfast and will not allow NYS to slip into another scandal.

"I have vowed to soldier on because even if I want to quit, somebody else will be appointed to come and clean up the mess in NYS," she explained.

Happy moments

However, she revealed that she has also had some happy moments at NYS that she will cherish for many years to come.

"My happiest moments are when I see the youth who graduate from NYS with skills get jobs. Most employers are coming directly to NYS to seek future employees. The feedback I get from potential employers is very positive. This excites me," said Ms Sakwa who is an alumnus of Lwak Girls Secondary School in Siaya County and St Mary's Girls High School, Igoji in Meru County.

Last year, she was ranked among the top 40 chief executive officers in Africa by the Knowledge Warehouse, a non-governmental organisation, because of her efforts to transform the NYS and the lives of the youth in Kenya.

"I was ranked because of my efforts to transform the youth who are the heartbeat of this nation and transforming an organisation that was a headache to the government," she said.

Best state agency

"NYS is the best state agency if well-funded and well anchored in the national development agenda. NYS can transform this country just like the way developed countries in the first world are using their youth.”

She said that she has no future political ambitions.

She said when her term comes to an end in 2025, she wants to be remembered as the first female service commander to bring change at NYS.

"I want the NYS fraternity to remember me as a person who transformed the agency and made a difference in their lives by exposing the officers to the world so that they can work with other organisations," she concluded.