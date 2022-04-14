Matiang’i says security tightened ahead of Easter holidays
Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said that security screening has been enhanced in all airports, malls, places of worship and entertainment joints ahead of the Easter holidays and that more police officers, both uniformed and plain clothed, have been deployed across the country.
The CS has asked Kenyans to "bear with the inconveniences of extra police checks and road blocks over the Easter period".
He was speaking when he flagged off 515 vehicles for the provincial administration which will be used in enhancing security during the August 9 elections.
He revealed that the government has also ordered 10,000 motorcycles for chiefs and their assistants to help in their mobility as part of preparations for the elections. The motorbikes will supplement the 5,000 that have already been bought to ease the movement for the administrators
He added 12,000 chiefs have also been readied to support security agents during the upcoming general elections.
"Politicians are increasingly becoming desperate, especially when they realise the odds are stacked against them. Some of them can do anything during this period, but stand firm for the sake of our country," Dr Matiang’i told the security agents.