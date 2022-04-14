Matiang’i says security tightened ahead of Easter holidays

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said that security screening has been enhanced in all airports, malls, places of worship and entertainment joints ahead of the Easter holidays and that more police officers, both uniformed and plain clothed, have been deployed across the country.

The CS has asked Kenyans to "bear with the inconveniences of extra police checks and road blocks over the Easter period".

He was speaking when he flagged off 515 vehicles for the provincial administration which will be used in enhancing security during the August 9 elections.

He revealed that the government has also ordered 10,000 motorcycles for chiefs and their assistants to help in their mobility as part of preparations for the elections. The motorbikes will supplement the 5,000 that have already been bought to ease the movement for the administrators

He added 12,000 chiefs have also been readied to support security agents during the upcoming general elections.