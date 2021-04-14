Curfew hours in 5 counties to run until end of May, Matiang’i says

Empty Nairobi street

An empty street in Nairobi a few minutes before the 8pm curfew time on April 12, 2021. The government has ruled out any possible extension of the start of curfew time during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

The government has ruled out any possible extension of the start of curfew time during the holy month of Ramadhan. This has been revealed in the latest gazette notice dated April 12.

