William Ruto and Fred Matiang'i
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Matiang’i plots more Ruto, VIPs police changes

logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, is not done yet with overhauling deputy president William Ruto’s security detail.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.