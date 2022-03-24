Matiang’i orders release of impounded boda boda motorbikes

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has ordered the release of boda boda motorcycles held at police stations in the country before the end of the day.

Speaking during a national convention for boda boda reforms held at the Kenya School of Government, Nairobi, Dr Matiang’i asked the secretary for Internal Security to share the register of boda boda riders with all county, deputy county and regional commissioners for processing of release of the motorcycles.

In addition, county and constituency chairpersons of the Bodaboda Association of Kenya (BAK) are required to attend Dr Matiangi's security meetings whenever he visits any county, he said.

"Tell the commissioners that we want to work with these people. From this day forward, when I arrive in a county security meeting, we want to be given security updates from the boda boda chairpersons. We will allow them to ask questions, and we will give answers," said the CS.

The order comes after Mr Kevin Mubadi, the president of BAK, said boda bodas were experiencing challenges in accessing their motorcycles after they were seized in the recent mass crackdown.

Mr Mubadi complained that the riders were required to appear at the police station with their national identity cards and logbooks in order to retrieve their motorcycles, but that most were being frustrated, even with the documents.

The CS emphasised his commitment at reforming the boda boda sector, saying that it is too critical to the economy to be ignored.

“Which government will play games with 2.5 million of its citizens who contribute billions to the economy? I want to reform the boda boda sector just as the late John Michuki did to the matatu sector, and we are entering a lifelong covenant today with you," he said, addressing the 290 riders who were representing riders in each of the country’s constituencies.

“During all the years I have been in government, I have seen that conducting public sector reform is a tough thing to do. If Michuki didn't stand firm, we wouldn't be enjoying the things we are enjoying now. Every time I attempted to push a reform, I was fought. Now, I will stay on the course and do what is right because it is right for the country,” he said.

The CS asked the riders to be organised to protect genuine boda boda riders from suffering.

"There are students who are seeking school fees to support themselves through this business. Some are raising their families; that is why we want the sector to be cleaned. We don't want them to be infiltrated by criminals and drug dealers," said the CS.

He called upon the riders to avoid being influenced and misused by politicians to cause chaos and violence in political rallies, and gave an assurance that his ministry would support the electoral commission to conduct free, fair and transparent elections.

"Let us be messengers of peace this election period. Preach peace and coexistence. Having a difference in opinion and supporting different candidates is not a problem. That is what democracy is about. None of us should rise up against the other because of elections. Where there is an issue, call your groups, the riders you lead and unite them. Listen to each other and shun violence," he said.

Preaching against gender based violence, Dr Matiang’i called on the riders to practice decency on the roads, and avoid raising a finger against fellow citizens.

He also challenged the BAK members to unite, register in saccos and pool funds for investment.

Mr Joe Mucheru, the Cabinet secretary for ICT, emphasised the need to register boda boda riders, saying it would help a great deal in identifying genuine ones from criminals.

Together with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Ministry of ICT launched biometric registration for all boda boda riders countrywide, to be carried out in Huduma centres.

According to Mr Edward Vilisi, an officer conducting registration of the riders at the event, the riders will be required to list their details with NTSA for processing of new driving licences and updating information for current holders of driving licences.

"The registration is free and will be carried out for two months. The riders will also get their smart driving licences without charge. The riders will then wait for two to three weeks before collecting them. The first 200,000 riders to register will be offered free training by the National Youth Service, and free one year NHIF cover and card," he said.

“To register, the riders will need to present their national identity cards, KRA Pins and phone number. They will also disclose their places of residence. From Huduma centres, the information will be verified by sub county commanders, before final verification at NTSA.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Mubadi said boda boda riders were ready to reform and work with the government.