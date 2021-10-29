Pool

Matiang’i given three days to reveal whereabouts of KWS officer

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Lawmakers have given Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i three days to reveal the whereabouts of Kenya Wildlife Service Chief Inspector Francis Oyaro, who went missing in unclear circumstances on August 28.

