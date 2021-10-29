Matiang’i given three days to reveal whereabouts of KWS officer

Lawmakers have given Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i three days to reveal the whereabouts of Kenya Wildlife Service Chief Inspector Francis Oyaro, who went missing in unclear circumstances on August 28.

The National Assembly’s Security Committee said yesterday Dr Matiang’i should give MPs a detailed report on Mr Oyaro’s disappearance by Monday.

The CS, through Interior Chief Administration Secretary Winnie Guchu, told MPs yesterday that Mr Oyaro’s family did not report his disappearance to any police station, making it difficult for the government to trace him.

“We have been trying to establish whether the matter was reported to any police station in Naromoru, where he disappeared, or any other police but that has not been established. It is important for the family to file this report so that we can follow up,” Ms Guchu said.

But Mr Oyaro’s family, who were following the proceedings on Zoom, said they reported the matter on September 8, accusing Dr Matiang’i of not taking the matter seriously.

The lawmakers accused the CS of treating the matter casually despite the untold suffering it has caused the family.

Committee chairman Peter Mwathi (Limuru) said Mr Oyaro was not just an ordinary citizen but a chief inspector, who could not get lost and not be found by the government.

“When you don’t give us facts, we start speculations, including that it might have been an inside job,” Mr Mwathi said.

“If the disappearance of a senior government officer can be treated in a casual manner like this, what about other Kenyans?”

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule accused the CS of laxity in dealing with Mr Oyaro’s disappearance.

“The answer that has been given is casual despite the issue being weighty. This is a senior government officer who probably has some crucial information,” Mr Mule said.

Nyakach MP Aduma Awuor said the answer given by the ministry had set a bad precedent in dealing with other disappearances.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, who raised the issue on the floor of the House, wanted Dr Matiang’i to explain the status of investigations.

Mr Oyaro was reported to have boarded a matatu in August in Nanyuki heading to Nakuru. Near Naromoru, the vehicle was flagged down by two people, who identified themselves to the driver as police officers.

They had a black Subaru bearing the registration number KCU 905Q. They entered the matatu, took Mr Oyaro and told the driver to continue with his journey before they drove off in their own car.