Matiang’i: Four police officers are deployed to secure DP's chicken farm

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Dr Matiang’i said Koitalel Poultry Farm in Eldoret was one of Dr Ruto’s businesses with round-the-clock police protection. 
  • Interior CS calls on Parliament to develop a law he said should protect against misuse of officers attached to senior government officials.

Kenyan taxpayers have been paying four police officers to guard chickens belonging to Deputy President William Ruto, Interior Cabinet Dr Fred Matiang’i revealed yesterday.

