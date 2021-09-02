Matiang’i: Four police officers are deployed to secure DP's chicken farm

Kenyan taxpayers have been paying four police officers to guard chickens belonging to Deputy President William Ruto, Interior Cabinet Dr Fred Matiang’i revealed yesterday.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and National Security, Dr Matiang’i said Koitalel Poultry Farm in Eldoret was one of Dr Ruto’s businesses with round-the-clock police protection.

In this arrangement, Dr Matiang’i disclosed that it falls under what he described as “third layer auxiliary security” because the holder of the office of the deputy president might have interest in them.

The Nation has established that the DP has another poultry venture called Yegen Poultry Farm in Turbo, Uaisn Gishu County, which the CS did not mention, and it was not clear by yesterday whether the two were one and the same.

“Officers signed direct by Inspector-General of Police because of a direct request from the DP to installations or businesses owned by the DP and he is likely to spend time, therefore, his security is a concern,” said Dr Matiang’i.

The tough-talking CS called on Parliament to develop a law he said should protect against misuse of officers attached to senior government officials, citing the officers guarding chickens.

Deputy President William Ruto during a chicken auction at Kambi Kuku in Kamagut, Uasin Gishu County on December 19, 2019. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“I cannot plead with you enough that we need statutory action on ratios of this VVIP protection and numbers. Otherwise, you are going to force police officers to open occurrence book (OB) for chicken,” the CS told the committee.

“You are putting police officers to guard a poultry farm so that they will be running an OB ‘this chicken arrived at this time’…this is a joke …”

Dr Ruto prides himself in his chicken-selling past, which he uses to sell the rags-to-riches story that he says hustlers — those who own small scale businesses, but work hard to get to the top — can aspire.

The ‘president of hustlers’ is on record retelling stories of him braving the scorching sun to sell chickens to motorists at the railway crossing point along Eldoret-Malaba highway, then a student.

Deputy President William Ruto holds a chicken during a past chicken auction at Kamagut in Uasin Gishu county. Photo credit: File | DPPS

He has also disclosed in media interviews that he rears about 150,000 chickens in his Sugoi farm and conducts an annual chicken auction to help the local community.

He is known for chicken auctioning in support of Kambi Kuku Cooperative in Kamagut, Uasin Gishu County, every December but the event could not take place last year because of Coronavirus pandemic.

And yesterday, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, a staunch ally of the DP, accused the CS for playing politics with the security of the second-in-command.

“I have not heard the dumbest statement than that made by CS Matiang’i that DP’s rural home in Sugoi should not be guarded because he is rearing chicken. The pettiness does just make him look bad but it paints the president and his 2022 project very badly,” Mr Murkomen tweeted.

In his appearance in Parliament, Dr Matiang’i disclosed that the officers at the DP’s office can inform local police command that a particular venture belongs to Dr Ruto, the local police commander can arrange for the deployment.