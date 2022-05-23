Matiang’i assures business leaders of peaceful elections

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has asked business owners to continue with their operations as the country heads to the next general elections while assuring Kenyans that the elections will be peaceful.

With the number of incidents reported this year with regards to election-violence standing at less than a quarter of the incidents recorded in 2017, the Interior Ministry boss said Kenya was finally coming of age in matters of democracy and that peace would reign during the coming polls.

This was during a meeting between several senior government officials including Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Matiang’i, Joe Mucheru (ICT), James Macharia (Transport), Betty Maina (Trade), Faridah Karoney (Lands), National Cohesion and Integration Commission chairperson, Rev Samuel Kobia and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) in Nairobi.

“We are at a good place and mine is to assure everyone that our country is secure and safe and we are ready to support the IEBC to support the general elections,” he said.

In matters business, CS Matiang’i said they had held several consultative meetings with the private sector and they would jointly deal with challenges such as increased food prices and difficulty in transportation of goods in the run up to the elections.

Trade CS Betty Maina said that the numerous consultations showed that solutions to whatever challenges may arise were available and they would help to move the country.

She also said the government had addressed all the issues raised by KEPSA including the rising food prices, fuel, fertilisers as well as complications brought by the Russia/Ukraine war and said the government had already subsidised the fertiliser prices.

She also revealed that ministers of finance in East Africa had addressed the matter of access to critical items in the region and had already made provisions to assist when and if need arises.

“Nothing really catches us by surprise. In matters of election preparedness, our national security teams have outlined all the interventions to ensure we have an ecosystem of peace during the election,” she said.

She also called on political leaders to pass the message of respect for national institutions and processes that are used for dealing with grievances around election outcomes.

“The laws in the country are robust enough to handle any grievances and they must be utilised rather than turning to insulting each other,” she said.

ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, said all plans were in place to ensure a successful election and denied claims by some politicians that he had some interests in the election process.

Instead, he said he was only engaged in politics as any other voter on an individual level, which was his democratic right and not as a Cabinet Secretary.

“The Ministry of ICT has no interest in the elections. We do not have any servers, we do not run elections. Elections are run by IEBC and IEBC will contract whomever they are working with in order to run the elections,” he said.

KEPSA CEO Carol Kariuki said they had met thrice with the NDICC to discuss election preparedness and economy so that they safeguard the economy as we head to the general elections.

“The government has assured us that they have taken into consideration all the externalities to ensure a sustainable response as Kenya and made sure there is enough funding for the elections to propel the transparency and credibility of elections,” she said.

Florah Mutahi, KEPSA’s chairperson said they were pleased by the calm and peace witnessed so far and noted that there had been no noted capital flight as is usually the norm in the country during the electioneering year.

She also said that the private business owners had also met four times with the judiciary to discuss how equipped they were to deal with the numerous election-related cases that usually follow elections and how much time that would take.

This, she said, was important as it played a big role in returning normalcy when there are several grievances coming from aggrieved political parties.

Mkenya Daima Initiative chairperson Dr Vimal Shah said they were very involved as business owners in the country in the process of maintaining peace and asked Kenyans to carefully pick leaders, as they would determine many things that will affect their lives and livelihood in the future.

“My responsibility as a citizen of Kenya and its owner partially is to choose who I want but also make sure that the person I will bring in after the August elections will be the person to take us forward as a country in the next five to ten years. Kagua kabla ya kuchagua,” he said.

With almost 12,000 hoping to clinch the vacant 1,800 seats in the elections, Dr Shah called on those who will lose not to create chaos but accept the outcome and if aggrieved, use the right channels to settle their grievances.

He then urged Kenyans to continue with their daily activities and have no fear of a chaotic election as the government had assured them of peace.