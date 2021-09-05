Matere Keriri
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Matere Keriri: The genesis of my fights with Lucy Kibaki

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Contrary what the public widely believes, Keriri maintains that the former First Lady never slapped him.
  • Former State House Comptroller however remains tightlipped on what happened in the Kibaki State House.

When did the bad blood between you and former First Lady Lucy Kibaki start? 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.