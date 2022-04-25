Matere Kereri: Kibaki was accommodating, viewed all as partners in nation building

At his office along Nairobi’s Riverside Drive, a visibly dejected Matere Keriri, who was the State House Comptroller during President Mwai Kibaki’s regime, ushers us in for an interview on the person he describes as a “friend and boss”.

Throughout the interview, he pauses in deep thought and a lot of reflection over the loss of a friend with whom he shared fond memories.

“He was my friend, my boss and leader during the multiparty system and my lecturer at Makerere University. He continued being my friend and leader even after December 2002 when he was sworn in as the third President of Kenya. I served as his private secretary and State House comptroller,” Mr Keriri says.

Mr Keriri describes the death of Mr Kibaki as a great loss and urges those seeking leadership to continue with his legacy of building a strong economy.

“He helped build the country and left it stable. He had started the journey to becoming a developed country. He built the foundation that is very difficult to ruin. He left a legacy that is well-entrenched that even in times of upheavals, this country will survive. We are a very resilient country,” Mr Keriri says.

“Those who say Kibaki was a good president should help this country to grow further from where he left it. Our fourth President has continued with Kibaki’s legacy very loyally, so we should not be worried, but the country will miss him (Kibaki) and his leadership,” he adds.

Mr Keriri reveals that although he cannot remember the last time he spoke to Mr Kibaki, he was constantly speaking to the former President until illness took a toll on him.

Describing the former President as an accommodative person who harboured no bitterness with anyone, Mr Keriri says it was easy to work with Kibaki since he viewed everyone as a partner in the development of the country.

“He was friendly and loved the company of friends. In his own thinking, he had no enemy. He treated all people alike, even those who opposed him. He never regarded them as adversaries, let alone enemies. Everyone was his friend. That is why he was the best leader I have ever known as he had no grudge with anyone,” Mr Keriri says.

On his perceived enemies, Mr Keriri reveals, President Kibaki would say that everyone has a role to play in the development of the country “and therefore nobody should be demonised but they should be brought on board”.

“When you told him ‘so and so is fighting you; what do we do?’ he would tell you that person is a leader in his own way ‘so let’s first treat him as a leader then work with him to make him a friend of Kenya,’” he says.

“He was one man who never behaved like a boss, he behaved like a servant of the people and a partner in working for Kenya, he made everyone a partner and co-worker and you know what he achieved as the President. All the development that the fourth President is carrying out was initiated by Kibaki,” adds Mr Keriri.

He says that President Kibaki led by consensus and did not order people around. He chose to take advice from everyone that mattered, both in government and in the opposition, and other leaders.

Unlike the current crop of leaders, Mr Keriri says, Kibaki never showed excess ambition as he believed that he can serve the people at any position.

“I don’t think many people know that President Kibaki never – except one day during the campaign for his second term – asked people to vote for him because his ambition was to serve this country in whatever capacity. It is people who loved him and knew that he could do a marvellous job for this country and they campaigned for him. These are people who knew what an asset Kibaki was that they campaigned for him to become President,” Mr Keriri says.

The most memorable moment that remains etched in the mind of the former State House Comptroller of his friend is when Mr Kibaki was taking over from President Daniel Moi while on a wheelchair after.

“I can still see the picture of that day he was taking over from Moi and he came and told us that we were forming a government of people who know what to do to help Kenya,” Mr Keriri says.

Mr Keriri dismissed assertions that the 2007-2008 post-election violence erased the President’s good deeds during his 10-year reign as the Head of State.

“I don’t think the violence erased anything he had done because we know what happened and the people that were responsible. I don’t have to tell you that. He was a great man and was modest enough to accept his arch-rival, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and worked with him under the coalition government,” says Mr Keriri.

“It was an unfortunate period for this country which has very strong foundations from the previous presidents,” he added.

Although he points out that the coalition government had its fair share of challenges, he says the two leaders worked well and remained friends even after Mr Kibaki left power.

But it was not all smooth sailing. Mr Keriri says it was not a smooth ride because on many occasions, he was reprimanded and told to go back and do something right.