Matatu operators want govt to work with them in bid to restore sanity in sector

Matatu operators have criticised the government for ignoring stakeholders in the industry in its efforts to restore safety and sanity in the public transport sector.

The Matatu Owners Association (MOA) said that though they support a plan by the government to crackdown on Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) violating traffic laws, the government should work closely with stakeholders in the sector.

The move comes after the association complained that the Ministry of Interior and that of Transport failed to involve them in the recent crackdown on motorists during the festivities.

The crackdown targeted traffic offences including speeding, overloading and excess passengers, contravening licensed public service vehicle routes and night operation without a valid night travel licence.

Others were operating a PSV without valid licences, operating vehicles without valid inspection, installation of unlawful lights on motor vehicles, drunk driving, and delayed removal of stalled vehicles.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday, MOA Chief Executive Officer Ms Patricia Mutheu said the government should embrace important stakeholders to explore and establish a way forward before issuing any public transport directives.

She argued that the industry plays an important role by making significant financial and human resource contributions to the economy and should therefore not be overlooked.

“As an organisation, we are adamant that the government consult with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the success of the road safety campaign,” said Ms Mutheu.

“We want to be clear. We are not in competition with the government but our goal is to create a situation in which we are all working together to bring sanity to the industry,” she added.

Concerning speeding, she said the association has collaborated with speed governor installers to hold a nationwide free clinic to raise awareness on the significance of adhering to set speed limits.

She pointed out that the ministry should give time to the initiative before coming up with any directive as such directives are only grounds for law enforcers to solicit bribes from operators.

“We agree that directives are intended to save lives but we also believe that they should be carried out with full stakeholder participation,” she said.

She asked the government to also implement judgments issued by the courts such as the removal of a certificate of good conduct as a requirement by the National Transport and Safety Association (NTSA) to acquire a PSV licence.

She also wants the government to crackdown on private vehicles operating as PSVs as well as illegal non-PSVs operating in remote towns, saying the direct competition is making it difficult for the matatu industry to thrive.

“We recommend the government analyse areas where they have failed, address them consultatively and then take action once they have also adhered to what is demanded of them,” said Ms Mutheu.