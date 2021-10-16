Masten Wanjala's escape a shame to police

Masten Milimu Wanjala

Masten Milimu Wanjala at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Saturday Nation Team

What you need to know:

  • Mr Wanjala escaped from his cell at Jogoo Road Police Station hours before he was set to take plea.
  • His disappearance caused anxiety within the police only for him to end up dead in the hands of irate villagers.

The lynching of suspected serial killer Masten Wanjala yesterday morning in Bungoma, more than 400 kilometres from the police cell he had escaped from two days earlier, has raised serious questions about Kenya’s criminal justice system.

