Maryanne Kitany: Don’t judge me over my failed marriages

Ms Maryanne Chebet Kitany once served as Deputy President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff. Last week, she won UDA nominations for the Aldai parliamentary seat, defeating the incumbent, Cornelly Serem.

Ms Kitany, in an interview with the Saturday Nation, reveals how former Devolution CS Anne Waiguru, former Mandera Central MP Abdikadir Mohammed, President Kenyatta’s political adviser Nancy Gitau and herself were the brains behind the formation of the Jubilee administration in 2013.

She also talks about her controversial marriage to Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and the rough terrain she conquered to clinch the UDA ticket.

Who is Maryanne Kitany?

She is a simple village girl. They call me Chebaibai, which means joyful in Nandi dialect of the Kalenjin. I was born at Kapchemosin village, Kaboi location, Kaptumo Ward, Aldai constituency. I schooled at Kapchemosin Primary School before proceeding to Alliance Girls. My friends described me as one with the zeal of a bulldozer. I believe I have the zeal to transform Aldai.

You once said that you bought a house at 18?

Yes. The house cost me Sh650,000. It was in Komarock phase II in Nairobi. I had just cleared my Form Four studies at the Alliance Girls High School and was in the process of joining Kenyatta University to study a Bachelor of Education, mathematics and business studies.

As I waited to join the university having passed my KCSE exams, I came across a Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) advert in the Daily Nation. The bank was doing mass recruitment.

Armed with my Form Four academic papers and an Identity Card, I applied for the job and, luckily, I was hired on permanent and pensionable terms. I was only 18 at the time. I worked for two years. In my first year of employment, I took out a mortgage and bought the house.

At 19 years, I sold it for Sh1.3 million, double the money I had invested, as I readied to join KU. I used part of the proceeds to clear the mortgage and bought a vehicle, a Toyota AE 91 model. I also used part of the money to buy about 10,000 Kenya Airways (KQ) shares through an Initial Public Offer in 1994. So, by the time I was joining KU, I had a car and owned KQ shares as well.

Tell us more...

At the time, a KQ share was going for Sh11.24. By the time I sold them, a share was trading at Sh130. So you can imagine the kind of money I made. I was at the right place, at the right time. KCB was doing mass recruitment and I happened to be there at the right time. When I got to the DP’s office, it was about being at the right place at the right time.

You became rich at a very young age, how did you balance this with your university education?

The money I got did not deter me from joining university. I was focused. I was rich at a very young age, yes, but not because I came from a family of opulence. I am a village girl who was once infested with jiggers.

I have fought my way up. I went on to join KU and completed my studies. I later joined the University of Nairobi where I graduated with a Masters in IT in 2001. I taught IT at Strathmore University briefly before I was employed by the Smithkline Beecham Kenya as a systems administrator.

I later proceeded to University of Columbia, Canada, where I graduated with a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) in 2009.

What was your relationship with the president and his deputy?

My relationship with the two leaders was purely on the basis of boss-employee terms. We interacted daily and I respect them a lot. They gave me an opportunity to serve where a majority of Kenyans can only dream of. I joined the DP’s office when I was not even 40. The DP believes in women leadership – the power of the brain and not the power of the skirt.

How did you land at the DP’s office as Chief of Staff?

I had applied for the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) director-general job. I was the only woman shortlisted in the group of eight individuals. I approached the DP to help me secure the job. He promised to talk to Mr Samuel Poghisio, the current Leader of Majority in the Senate, who was the ICT cabinet minister. The DP later called me and requested that I help him at the URP secretariat ahead of the 2013 general election.

As an IT expert, the coalition of URP and TNA was the turning point in my life. The DP told me that my IT skills were really required to help the coalition that was priding itself on the digital revolution to win the election. I offered what I could and when Jubilee won power in 2013, I was appointed Chief of Staff in the DP’s office. The CA board went on to appoint Mr Francis Wangusi.

How was it working at the powerful position in DP’s office?

It was a big and powerful office controlling the DP’s diary. I gave him all the support that he required. We did a lot of research to help the DP run the office. The success of it is what we see today. The presidency is running today because of my efforts.

Are you in talking terms with President Kenyatta?

You know, when you exit a government office, there are new people who come in to replace you. When you no longer deal with public issues, you sort of disappear into a corner to concentrate on your issues.

I gave all my support required to ensure the government worked well. It wasn’t an easy task especially immediately after the 2013 General Election. The four of us, Ms Anne Waiguru, Abdikadir Mohamed, Nancy Gitau and myself were critical in the formation of this government.

It wasn’t easy but we tried. We did not only help them create the office but helped run the government by ensuring that there was synergy between the three arms of government. Nobody congratulated us but it was quite a challenge.

How did the four of you help form the government?

Remember the grand coalition had 40 cabinet ministers. The task given to us by the two leaders was to harmonise a bloated government of 40 dockets to 18 cabinet positions that would later be unveiled by the President and his deputy. We held many meetings to brainstorm. When the two leaders finally met to announce a cabinet of 18 ministers, a lot of things had been done in the backroom.

Word has it that you stepped on so many toes while at the DP’s office. Is that true?

What I know is that I did my very best to ensure that DP Ruto works for Kenyans. But what people need to know is that the DP is a go-getter. He did not give instructions twice. His style of leadership forced us to adjust.

In the process, I may have stepped on people’s toes not because I wanted to, but because certain things needed to be done for the government to run.

But I want to say that if I ever stepped on anyone’s toes, I am sorry. It was never intentional. As you interact in life you acquire friends and enemies in equal measure. But what I know is that I have so many friends from previous jobs I did.

How did you handle all the power?

It is the characteristics of an individual that define how the office is run. What I know is that I am assertive. It was my responsibility to achieve what was set. Remember, the office had not existed before. I started from scratch and gave it the name it has now. Those who succeeded me did not have the difficulty of starting afresh because they found structures already in place and they needed not to benchmark anywhere.

What was your greatest achievement for the few years you were in government?

The unveiling of eCitizen was my best achievement in the Jubilee administration. eCitizen is a portal run by the government. It is a single account for all government to citizen services. It makes it easy to access government services and pay for them via mobile money, debit cards and eCitizen agents from the comfort of your convenience.

It is the brainchild of the Jubilee administration and as an IT person, I was the engine behind its success. We may not have reached the end of its implementation but it makes Kenya proud. We have seen other countries come here to benchmark on it.

From a powerful government officer who called shots in government to a private citizen, what has life been like?

It is true that life can be very cruel, regardless of whether you are rich or poor. But it depends on how you carry yourself. If you violate the law, the same law will come for you regardless of whether you have money or you are poor.

Of course the position I held came with certain privileges. But one will be narrow-minded to think that life will be the same. Things come and go. The most important thing is to adjust especially when the responsibility bestowed on you to serve the people has vanished. I picked up my life and adjusted accordingly.

It may be tough to some people but what is important that those in power need to realise that power is transient. It is not for eternity. Being outside here may have its own challenge but it is where the people are. So, I am not lonely as people may want to portray it.

How about the claims of financial impropriety against you?.

I felt so bad when I was summoned to the National Assembly to respond to the Hustler’s Jet saga, a matter that was under investigation by the Public Accounts Committee. I was summoned to appear there and subjected to an avalanche of questions yet I was not the administration secretary.

I don’t know why the MPs thought it was necessary to have me appear before them yet I was not the accounting officer. I also felt bad when my competitors unleashed violence on me during the recently concluded UDA nomination campaigns.

Was the Jubilee government faultless in service delivery?

Definitely not. It had its own ups and downs. The failure of the road annuity programme was not one of my best experiences. Under the roads annuity programme, contractors were encouraged to design, finance, construct and maintain roads based on agreed payments by the government.

Upon completion, the contractors were required to operate and recover their initial investment through toll proceeds. In the end we never achieved this programme that would have made it easy to build new roads as well as maintain them.

Why do you want to be Aldai MP?

I am motivated to be the Aldai MP not because I am seeking employment, but I want to make the constituency better. I just want to serve my people and make a mark in their lives in the best way I can and in the process catapult my constituency to recognition.

It pains me to see women going to the river to fetch water. In the 21st century, this should not be happening. With devolution and National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), some things should not be happening.

You are now a UDA nominee for the seat that was fought for by many. What is your experience?

The campaigns have not been a bed of roses. The incumbent, who was my main opponent, was extremely derogatory towards me. At some point, my security detail was attacked by unknown individuals. He was using my marriage issues as a campaign tool against me. He was saying that I have been married to nine men but the fortunate thing is that his disinformation did not work in his favour because the people knew my capability and that is why I trounced him.

Your main competitor is contemplating running as an independent. Does it bother you?

It does not bother me at all. In fact, it makes me work harder on the ground. I have always worked hard through out my life and working for the great people of Aldai and the country as a whole – legislating, representing their interests, oversight is attractive.

If anything, the people who participated in the UDA nominations are the same people who will determine who their MP in August elections. So, let us leave it to the people.

Do you think he still has some arsenal to unleash on you and may be change the tide in Aldai for his own advantage?

The good thing about the people of Aldai is that they are not fools. They clearly know what they want. Leadership comes from God. If anything, it is not about an opponent unleashing an arsenal because the people will not buy it. The people want services and development and that is what I am keen to deliver.

Matusi and madharau are not in their lexicon. If anything, he should be thankful for the people of Aldai because they elected him twice. That is a feat many only dream off. He must be ready to retire in peace or face the ignominy of another defeat.

What have you set to achieve as an MP?

It’s unfortunate that in the era of the National Government- Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), Aldai constituency is one of the least developed. You may not believe but Aldai constituency has over 25 schools with mud-walled classrooms. It is a pity that in this day and age, our children have to carry cow dung to school to smear their classes.

This is notwithstanding that the constituency has received over Sh1 billion in NG-CDF for the last 10 years the incumbent has been in office. It is even chaotic when it rains. With the leaky classroom roofs, it means that the students cannot continue with learning but seek shelter in their classrooms. The only development in Aldai is associated with former area MP, the then Head of Public Service Dr Sally Kosgey.

What you are saying paints a picture of a constituency that is so behind in development...

My constituency has failed largely because of visionless leaders. It has not benefited from the various development projects by the national government. My constituency is not a statistic in the 10, 000 kilometres of road that the Jubilee administration has constructed since 2013.

Last mile connectivity does not exist in Aldai. I can tell you that while the other constituencies pride themselves at 70 per cent of electricity connection, Aldai’s connectivity is at 20 percent. This imbalance has been caused by the current MP. It shows that he has been sleeping at work.

How was it facing off with men in campaigns?

Politics is a rough terrain and comes with bad experiences that I would not wish for any woman leader. There are several instances where the incumbent tried to unleash violence on me so that I pull out of the race but the people protected me. If I was weak, I would have easily gone for the Woman representative position.

Other than the incumbent, there is also Thomas Samoei of Kanu, who will be contesting against me in the general election. But I will floor them.

Was DP William Ruto a factor in your UDA nomination victory?

The DP is a man who appreciates the will of the people. Before the nominations, he told every UDA aspirant that it will be the people to decide and that he will not interfere. As a result, we went to the ground to sell our agendas for the UDA ticket.

The DP never campaigned for me or any other nominee. He told us that if the people “elect you then the party will have no choice but to give you the certificate.” That is exactly what happened. Never at any time did the DP come to Aldai or send some people to campaign for me.

I went to the people and they heard me. If anything, not even one of my rivals including the incumbent has complained that the party leadership manipulated the Aldai nominations. It is the people who decide and the party respects that.

We have seen politicians promise Kenyans heaven only to relax after getting into power. How different will you be?

I will be motivated to work more for the people if they give me the mandate on August 9. It will be the beginning of a long journey to transform Aldai to the levels of the other developed constituencies and even become a model constituency not only in Kenya but even beyond our borders.

I am ready to be the servant of the people, not their boss. If anything, it is the people giving me the job to work for them, which means they will be my bosses. I will show my people the way and my style of leadership will be a consultative one. Initiation of development projects will be the affair of the Aldai people and not an individual.

So, what are these marriage issues?

While working at KCB, I met a guy who was also working there who really confused my head. We got married and I got my first child while still at Kenyatta University. My second born came six years later.

However, I parted ways with him after 13 years. I stayed single for seven years before I met Meru Senator Mithika Linturi. Four years down the line, there was a stormy divorce. This is a case of two failed marriages that my main competitor –the incumbent – is riding on but failing spectacularly.

Do the two of you talk?

We don’t talk. I recollected my life long ago. The case in court is the only common denominator. Right now, I am more focused on my two children and the people of Aldai. I cannot say more about that because the matter is in court. When the time comes, we will talk about it more.

What is it that don’t work for you in marriage?

Having a failed marriage is the worst thing that can ever happen to anyone, including men. But it hurts more for a woman because a man can easily remarry. I was so committed to my two marriages but things didn’t work out, not for my own making, but for circumstances beyond my control. But I love my two children so much. They are my source of joy and energy.

There is this story about you, Linturi and the failed attempt to remove Anne Waiguru as Devolution Cabinet Secretary in 2015...

Before you even finish your question, please let this matter rest. I don’t like commenting about it. If anything it failed. So, let it rest. Ask me about something else.

Like what?

Like whether I will remarry! Isn’t that a good question?

Well, will you?