Mary Mugwanja: Kenya’s new envoy to Austria who once struggled as a cleaner

When the list of newly appointed ambassadors was made public last week, Ms Mary Mugwanja was in Nairobi with her boss Governor Francis Kimemia, who came to collect his Jubilee nomination certificate for governor.

As usual, the newly appointed ambassador to Austria was busy minding the welfare of other senior Nyandarua cabinet members and Governor Kimemia’s supporters, encouraging them that the stalemate between him and his opponent, Ms Sicily Kariuki, would be resolved amicably by the party.

Those who know her say it's impossible for the humble, soft-spoken woman to speak for one minute without invoking God and assuring people that everything is under control, and the phrase “in the name of Jesus” is always in her speeches and conversations.

Nyandarua finance CEC Mary Mugwanja highlights how the devolved unit spent Sh3b development fund.

With her composure, she easily makes a complex issue sound lighter, offering suggestions and workable proposals.

Village girl

The way she handled the public even in the crises that dominated Governor Kimemia’s relations with ward reps endeared her to many, making her a mother figure and the face of the administration.

But the going was not always a smooth one for the village girl who worked as a cleaner for a bank to support her education.

Her performance and determination saw her promoted to a secretary at Barclays Bank (now Absa), climbing up the ladder to the position of director at Equity Bank and manager of its Wastelands branch, the busiest, according to equity boss James Mwangi.

Ms Mary Mugwanja in a public event in Nyandarua County. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

In his official visits to Nyandarua, Mr Mwangi never failed to mention how Governor Kimemia poached the best of his staff, saying Ms Mugwanja was welcome back at Equity Bank.

“We were proud of Mary, she was always welcome to come back to Equity, she was an asset, a hardworking lady, focused, and a team leader,” said the Equity bank boss.

Her mobile phone is always busy with long calls – she is used to that – but Friday’s calls were overwhelming with congratulatory messages.

Kind messages

“I don’t know how Kenyans learnt about the appointment ahead of me. I was unsure how to respond, I could not believe it, I thought there must be another Mary Mugwanja, until I officially received the official confirmation,” she said.

“That was when I was confident to receive calls and respond to the kind messages. I have always told those I interact with that service to humanity is service to God. I have seen and experienced a lot in my life. God has always been there for me at the hour of need. I thank God for the new appointment and promise the President and Kenyans that I will make Kenya proud in the new appointment.”

She says she has no clue how her name landed on the prestigious list, confirming that she had only interacted with President Uhuru once during an official visit to the State House organised by Governor Kimemia to lobby for development projects in Nyandarua.

But Nyandarua Interfaith Council chairperson Archbishop Josam Kariuki believes that one visit must have drawn the attention of the President, backed by her background in the banking world and performance in Nyandarua County as executive member.

“Ms Mugwanja was the face of the county government, she is very interactive and her humble nature, sharpness, ability to negotiate and convince are amazing. She is very exposed and realistic. Her honesty in negotiating for the county and community and at work is amazing,” he said.

That's how she endeared herself to Nyandarua people. She left a mark in every department she headed at the county government. She is very informed, diplomatic and conversant with the operations of almost all departments at the county government. She interacts well with the high and mighty and people on the ground. She is down-to-earth, a keen listener always available for the people.”

Describing Ms Mugwanja, Mr Mwangi, the equity boss, says: “The best way for a leader to liberate himself is by mentoring others. I mentored Mary and I am proud of her performance. I am proud when I hear that under her leadership in the treasury, the county received three World Bank awards among others. If you want to liberate yourself as a leader, mentor your employees.”

Ms Mugwanja joined the county administration in 2017, then with 27 years of experience in the banking sector, where she specialised in financial planning and management, rising from a subordinate employee to a senior manager with Equity Bank.

But the three years as the county treasury boss was not a walk in the park. She was heavily criticised by detractors in and outside the government who wanted to force her out of her job, discredit and frustrate her work.

Her lowest moment was in 2018 when a plot to impeach her was hatched by the Nyandarua County Assembly leadership, paralysing county operations for about six months and culminating in the removal of House leaders who were behind the ouster motion.

Efforts to impeach her were also a test for Governor Kimemia's administration.

She was made a punching bag by the governor’s opponents in 2017 and 2022.

Biggest motivation

“My biggest motivation is to leave a legacy in whatever I do. You can never achieve anything unless you are dedicated to your job, the people you serve, serving them diligently, with honesty and transparency,” Ms Mugwanja said.

“You must also be a keen listener to others. I believe in wider consultations and teamwork – we are where we are as Nyandarua due to teamwork. Everyone from the most junior to the governor [play] their roles. I also trust in God, always seeking his guidance.”

During an event at Nyayo Ward Hospital, Governor Kimemia revealed how he poached Ms Mugwanja without the consent of Mr Mwangi.

“I had done my research and Ms Mugwanja turned out to be the best person I needed to help me manage the county treasury. She was then the Westlands Equity branch manager, the busiest branch,” said Governor Kimemia.

She had a humble start as a secretary, climbing the ladder to senior business growth and development manager at Equity Bank.

During her vetting for the position by the Nyandarua assembly, the committee, after perusing her documents, described her as resilient, ambitious and hardworking.

She had also served as a business development manager at Barclays bank for two years.

During her vetting, Ms Mugwanja said her priority was to streamline tendering processes, saying that’s where most corruption takes place. She said she was also optimistic about doubling the county's levy collection from Sh300 million to the current Sh600 million, through investor-friendly policies, digitised collections and prudent management of resources.

Home county

Approving Ms Mugwanja, House Business Committee vice-chairman Zachary Njeru said: “Ms Mugwanja is the right candidate for the job. Climbing the ladder in private companies means she is a hardworking person. She was perfectly able to articulate issues affecting Nyandarua and she had workable solutions.”

Mr Mwangi said at the time: "I would like to thank the Nyandarua governor for allowing her to serve in her home county, and also inform Nyandarua residents that Mary is on sabbatical leave, she is free to join Equity Bank anytime if unhappy serving the county government."

But Ms Mugwanja says she is happy with the support given by her boss, the motivation of county staff, and appreciative Nyandarua residents.

"You don’t just quit a job because of the unending challenges, it's how you handle the challenges that matters and the impact you make on the people. Our mission under the leadership of our governor is to transform Nyandarua and her people," she said.

From the county treasury, Ms Mugwanja was moved to the roads department, in what most believed was a demotion.

But she dismisses that theory, while also admitting the roads docket was the most challenging as she is not an engineer.