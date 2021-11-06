Maroon commandos: Over 50 years and the melody is still sweet

It is more than 50 years since the Maroon Commandos band was born yet their melody is still as sweet and enchanting as it was back then.

They were here some five decades ago – and three years after independence – when Kenyans, whom they guarded, needed to be encouraged to work harder and build their republic from scratch.

They are still here when those very Kenyans, like the rest of the world, are being devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic that had threatened the global economy, and needed to be encouraged to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines.

From the days of boogying to the days of rhumba, Maroon Commandos have always entertained Kenyans. In between, they protected the country from invasion – security is their core business.

Many Kenyans woke up to “Uvivu ni Adui wa Taifa”, “Charonyi Ni Wasi”, “Usiniambie Unaenda” on VOK radio, and now with the “Corona” cadence, the band reminds Kenyans that there’s a light at the end of the dark tunnel in the fight against the coronavirus.

Just as “Uvivu Mbaya” was a common tune after independence, when memories of the political change-over were still fresh, five decades later, their “Corona” tune resonates with almost everyone.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

When Kenya needed morale, they were there. When it needed encouragement, they came up with tunes to encourage them. This is the story of how Maroon Commandos have kept the musical fireball rolling.

Formally recognised as Maroon Commandos on October 1, 1970, the band was the brainchild of the first commanding officer of the Seventh Battalion Kenya Rifles (7KR), Lt-Col JM Wambua.

When he founded the band, Lt-Col Wambua only intended it for his unit as a way of improving the performance of his platoon. The unit would be based in Gilgil, and adopted its name, Maroon, from the colour of the battalion, while commandos are people who can do tasks that are naturally not very easy to accomplish.

Stories are told that the band was at first composed of civilians before they were recruited into the military, and became uniformed men. These were the days when they played in Nairobi’s River Road.

The band now comprises both uniformed men and un-uniformed civilians. The civilians, band leader Johnie Magneto says, come in handy when uniformed members are deployed to their “core mandate of protecting the country”.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

According to Magneto, as senior sergeant John Ogega is popularly known in music circles, the group has over the years overcome the jinx of breakup because of the regional composition of the members and the existing chain of command within the defense forces.

“There’s a well laid-out channel of command and communication within the uniformed forces whose strands have held the band strong over the period,” he said.

Led by the late senior sergeant Habel Kifoto between 1970 and 2004, when he retired and passed the band’s leadership button to Sgt Tuesday Oguro, who later handed it over to Johnie Magneto, the band has been able to compose an array of musical hits, including “Corona” and “Shika Kamba”.

The group had a one-time experience of performing in Namibia on the eve and during independence day celebrations in 1970. But these are good times.

There have been bad times, too, such as the 1972 fatal road accident on the Mbaruk-Nakuru road that took the life of the band’s saxophonist Peter Masheti.