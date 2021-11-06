Maroon Commandos

Members of Maroon Commandos perform at Langata Barracks in Nairobi on November 1, 2021 during an interview with Nation.

| Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Maroon commandos: Over 50 years and the melody is still sweet

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The band was the brainchild of the first commanding officer of the Seventh Battalion Kenya Rifles (7KR), Lt-Col JM Wambua.
  • Led by the late senior sergeant Habel Kifoto between 1970 and 2004, the band has been able to compose an array of musical hits.

It is more than 50 years since the Maroon Commandos band was born yet their melody is still as sweet and enchanting as it was back then.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.