Marjan among five shortlisted for IEBC CEO job

Acting IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan.

Acting IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan. The electoral agency is seeking an additional Sh4.7 billion to meet the shortfall needed to conduct the August 9 General Election.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote l Nation Media Group
NMG logo (1)

By  Patrick Lang'at

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Electoral agency acting chief executive officer Marjan Hussein Marjan is among five people shortlisted for the CEO job to take over from Mr Ezra Chiloba, who was fired in September 2017.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.