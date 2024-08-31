CBC to have maritime studies: CS Migos

The government will include maritime studies in the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) as it seeks to generate Sh500 billion annually from the blue economy by 2035.

It will also review the curriculum in maritime disciplines to incorporate current aspects of competitiveness to make graduates fully prepared for the global market.

This was announced by Education CS Julius Migos during his tour of duty in Murang'a County on Thursday, adding that the sector, if fully harnessed, it can create at least 200,000 direct and indirect jobs annually.

He said the sector currently contributes 2.5 percent to the Gross Domestic Product with an annual turnover of Sh179 billion.

He said the Pioneer Group of Schools in Murang'a County, owned by former Equity Bank chairman, Mr Peter Munga, has proved that including maritime studies in the curriculum is beneficial in opening minds to the immense untapped gains in the sector.

"Schools have inculcated a culture of maritime studies in their syllabus and the benefits are already there to be seen. Some students have won career sponsorships to pursue related courses," Mr Migos said.

Mr Munga said a decade ago his strategists recognised the key place of maritime affairs in the global economy and began a gradual infusion of related studies into the school.

"We are happy that the government now seeks to fully incorporate marine courses in the CBC curriculum. We are happy to be involved and we take pride in being the first secondary education trainers to offer maritime courses in the country," he said.

Mr Munga said he has since entered into a pact with Mombasa Port and the Kenya Navy to give his students practical insights into the industry, adding that "the government needs to expand opportunities and facilities for interns".

He said his students learn about ships, cargo handling and maritime security during the internships.

Fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, shipping and ports, offshore renewable energy and biotechnology are the main sectors of the blue economy that generate revenue for the national economy.

Mr Migos added that officials have started preparing a curriculum.

He said the drive is in recognition that both the local and international labour markets have an insatiable appetite for maritime jobs.

“We want to ensure that our training capacity and competence will be for the global market. We want to ensure that once we release our graduates from our training institutions, there will be no need for the graduates to be subjected to further training before getting absorbed into any job market," he said.

The CS emphasised that CBC is a skills-based training and that courses in the maritime sector are largely multi-skilled.

"One of the interesting facets is in the national security where we have the Kenya Navy. Our soldiers are also trained on maritime issues and are our good ambassadors in the deep waters," he said.

Titus Rotich, a maritime engineer, said top salaries in the sector start at a minimum of Sh800,000 a year.

He said the 2023 report on trade and environment by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) puts the ocean economy at between $3 trillion and $6 trillion.