Maribe, Jowie ‘judgment day’ pushed to December

Former TV news anchor Jackie Maribe and her ex-fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, who are accused of murdering businesswoman Monicah Kimani, will learn their fate on December 15, 2023.

The new date was set by the trial judge, Lady Justice Grace Nzioka.

Justice Nzioka adjourned judgment in the case due to indisposition.

She was due to deliver the judgment on Friday but was forced to postpone it to another day due to her indisposition.

Ms Maribe and Jowie, have denied killing Monica Kimani at her Kilimani Nairobi apartment in 2018.

"I am not in a position to deliver this judgment as scheduled. I will allocate it a fresh date," Justice Nzioka told the accused and their lawyers.

She also told them that she would be on leave in November.