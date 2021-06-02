Marco: Laboso family’s next big name?

Marco Laboso

Marco Laboso (center) flanked by Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi (left) and John Willis the Chair of Electoral Commission of Daystar University during the swearing in ceremony.


Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Marco is the adopted son of former Bomet Governor, the late Joyce Laboso, who died in 2019. 
  • His biological mother, the late Lornah Laboso, was an Assistant Minister for Home Affairs.

Marco Laboso has always haboured political ambition. A few weeks ago, he made his first baby steps towards his political dreams following his election as the new President of Daystar University Students’ Association.

