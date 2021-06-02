Marco: Laboso family’s next big name?

Marco Laboso has always haboured political ambition. A few weeks ago, he made his first baby steps towards his political dreams following his election as the new President of Daystar University Students’ Association.

With his election, Marco becomes the latest member of the famous Laboso family to take up leadership position, following in the footsteps of his more renowned family members.

Marco, who floored Ian Agina D'voice, by garnering 33 votes against the latter's two votes, comes from a family with a rich history of producing eminent national leaders.

Marco is the adopted son of former Bomet Governor, the late Joyce Laboso, who died of cancer on July 29, 2019.

His biological mother, the late Lornah Chepkemoi Laboso, who was an Assistant Minister for Home Affairs died in a plane crash on June 10, 2008 in Narok County. The air crash also claimed the life of then Roads Minister and Bomet MP Kipkalya Kones.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, the 21-year-old traced his family’s long history of leadership to his grandmother, Mrs Rebecca Laboso, who was a former councilor and a prominent farmer.

“I draw a lot of inspiration from my grandmother. Since my childhood, I have been passionate about leadership. I grew up around great women who have taught me what it means to be a leader,” Marco said.

His grandmother had such an impacted on his life that Marco chose to use a Bible that he received as a gift from his grandmother during his swearing-in as the President of Daystar University Students’ Association.

Marco Laboso after taking the oath of office following his election as the President of Daystar University Students’ Association. Photo credit: Courtesy

But while his grandmother may have laid the family’s leadership foundation, the late Joyce Laboso is clearly the one who mentored Marco. He speaks very highly about his aunt-turned-adopted mother.

“Governor Laboso was a leader of integrity. That is something I aspire for in leadership,” he said.

Marco also draws inspiration from former South African President, the late Nelson Mandela.

“He was a servant leader who always put the interest of his people first. He also sacrificed a lot for his country and spent many years in jail during the Apartheid era,” he says.

Marco says that his decision to join Daystar University to pursue International Relations was largely informed by his political ambition.

“The course has helped me learn the art of arbitration and negotiation, very important skills to have as a leader,” he says.

He started out as a class representative before his peers encouraged him to run for presidency.

During his inauguration as the incoming President of Daystar University Students’ Association, Marco tellingly quoted American poet Amanda Gorman who famously said: “The new dawn blooms as we free it, for there is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it – if only we are brave enough to be it."

Marco Laboso (left) and Rev. Mutinda Musyimi, the Dean of Students at Daystar University, following his election as the President of Daystar University Students’ Association. Photo credit: Courtesy

And to reaffirm those words, Marco and his team unveiled an 11-point manifesto which they have promised to deliver during their term in office.

“The same drive that I had when asking for your support to get into office, is the same drive I will have when serving you, if not more,” he assured fellow students during his swearing-in ceremony.

The incoming president also pledged to ensure students are given priority in all tenders advertised by the institution.

He further promised to ensure that the international students get internships in local companies because.

“Daystar University is an institution of diverse nationality. We have held talks with various organisations to ensure that international students do not have difficulties when seeking internships,” he said.

Present during the swearing-in ceremony was his father, Edwin Abonyo, who reminded him of the importance of putting God first in his leadership journey.

“There is everything good about being a leader but the minute you embrace leadership with Godliness you have succeeded,” Mr Abonyo said.