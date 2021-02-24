Maraga sues lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi for defamation

Ahmednassir Abdullahi and David Maraga

Justice David Maraga (right) says the tweet allegedly posted by lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi is defamatory.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has sued Nairobi-based lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi over a social media post on bribery of a Supreme Court judge.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Autopsy reveals how Caroline Wanjiku was killed

  2. Confusion at the EAC over next Secretary-General

  3. China faces questions on labour used in solar panel production

  4. Lawyers sues IEBC over BBI signatures

  5. Kenya records 713 Covid-19 recoveries

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.