Mandatory audio feature coming to a website near you

Private and public owners of websites and other ICT products will soon have to ensure people with disabilities (PWDs) can comfortably consume their offerings.

This means that developers creating applications, websites and devices, among other products, will be required to ensure there are alternatives for graphic or speech text to accommodate PWDs.

This is after the launch of the first ICT accessibility standard as a way of adhering to Article 21 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which Kenya ratified.

Clause D says: “Encouraging the mass media, including providers of information through the internet to make their services accessible to persons with disabilities.”

Although the standard is not legally binding yet, it provides an avenue for e-government services and business-owned digital platforms to consider the inclusion of PWDs.

Wilson Macharia, an advocate of the High Court who is visually impaired, recounted how he was always caught between a rock and a hard place when filing his tax returns on the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) website.

“As a blind Kenyan, I cannot login to the KRA portal. This is because of the arithmetic question that I should answer which is represented in graphic form and no other alternative,” he said.

“My inability to answer the question means I cannot file my taxes and that will attract penalties from the taxman.”

Though he got someone else to file the returns for him, he said, it was an invasion of his privacy. “While technology makes things easier for the able people, it does make things possible for PWDs.”

Speaking during the launch, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said this step “makes Kenya the first country in Africa [to do so] as the standard provides a framework for gauging and ensuring public ICT products and services are sensitive to the needs of persons with disabilities”.

The new standard is a turning point for public and private organisations, said Irene Mbari-Kirika, inABLE executive director, adding that they must now prioritise digital accessibility to ensure everyone can access their websites, mobile applications and other digital resources.