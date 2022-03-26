Man who sat KCPE nine times now has a degree but no job

Matthew Aol Nyamlori, 39, is not new to many Kenyans. He has appeared on TV describing his educational journey - 23 years in primary school, nine KCPE attempts, and attending three national schools before finally joining university.

In July last year, he graduated from Kenyatta University with a degree in public policy and administration.

‘It has not been a five-finger exercise acquiring education. In my class, I was greeted with derision and ridicule from classmates for being the oldest,” he says.

“Although this happened, I had great teachers who guided and mentored me, assuring me that one day I would join university and become a useful member of society.”

Eight months since he graduated, Matthew is yet to land a job. He earns his daily bread by conducting academic research and writing proposals.

But this is not enough to take care of his bills. Matthew says he wants to study for a law degree to supplement and enrich his policy administration background.

The Nation covered Matthew’s story when he graduated. That got him innumerable pledges and promises of job offers and other opportunities but none materialised.

After 22 years in primary school, university graduate still jobless

“So many people, both locally and abroad, promised to give me a job and some money to start a business but no one kept their word,” he laments.

“There are also renowned media personalities who gave me platforms to share my story and also promised to connect me with the job market.

“These were ‘emotional pledges’ from people who knew I was world-weary and desperately needed a source of income to support my family and myself.

“They were just carried away by the furore of my story. Whenever I try to follow up with their pledges, they neither pick up my calls nor respond to my texts. To them I have become a nudnik.”

He adds that society easily responds and comes to the rescue of the female gender than it does to a man. Matthew performed well in all his nine KCPE attempts but was not able to get support to further his education.

In contrast, most girls who scored slightly lower marks than his almost all got sponsorships or scholarships to fund their secondary school education.

Mathew Aol Nyamlori, a bachelor of Public Policy and Administration graduate from Kenyatta University, during a past interview with the Nation. Photo credit: Dickens Ngicho | Nation Media Group

Matthew’s transition to high school was no mean feat. Equity Bank’s Wings to Fly spotted him and gave him a scholarship to Nairobi School, where he sat his KCSE and scored a B+ before joining Kenyatta University for his undergraduate degree.

Every effort to change his life for the better after university has not succeeded. Matthew says he has tried in vain to reach out to former high school and college classmates to link him up with opportunities but they have not been of help.

“Some are doing well because they are the children of the who’s who in the society, even those who graduated after me. It is despicable that one can’t easily get an employment opportunity in Kenya because they don’t have somebody to influence their ability to get the opportunity,” he says.

“I’m not trying to inculpate anyone but it is high time opportunities were offered on merit.”

Matthew lauds the Communications Authority of Kenya for giving him an internship opportunity that allowed him to earn Sh15,000 per month. He was at the agency for three months.

He rules out going back to the village and vows to continue putting his best foot forward until something significant comes his way.