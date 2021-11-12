Peter Kigen

Peter Kigen on his hospital bed at Kapkatet Hospital in Kericho county on November 25, 2020 where he was admitted after allegedly being declared dead and later being found alive in the mortuary. He died 10 days later while being transferred to Kericho County Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.

| Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Man who ‘died twice’: Case for negligence as Kericho family demands answers from hospital

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The widow, Faith Cherotich, has blamed health practitioners of medical negligence.
  • Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony said investigations absolved medics at the hospital from any wrongdoing.

When Covid-19 pandemic reached our shores last year, strange things happened across the nation.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.