Man who died in police custody had a fractured skull

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Investigations into the death of a man in police custody in Tala, Machakos County, have taken a sharp turn after a post-mortem examination showed that he had massive physical injuries and a fractured skull.

