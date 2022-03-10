Puzzle of man who came from remand to news of his own death 

‘Dead man walking’ is often used as a figurative axiom that has no basis in reality. The phrase, however, aptly captures the reality of Mr John Odhiambo Were who, according to official records, was buried nearly four years ago. Though Mr Odhiambo is alive and well, there is a death certificate in his name dated June 29, 2018.

His wife, Dorine Akoth Opiyo, reported to the authorities that he had died of Malaria in 2018 and that she needed permission to bury him. She died in May 2021.

For Mr Odhiambo, 35, life took a surreal turn when he stumbled upon a photocopy of a death certificate bearing his particulars and indicating that he was buried in his rural home in Bar-Olengo, Siaya County, in 2018.

The sinister developments had taken place when he was in remand for six months after he was arrested for handling allegedly stolen property in 2018.

He had kept on shuffling between police cells and the courts, as he could not afford cash bail.

So, when he was freed in September 2018, there was no time to celebrate, as the sad news of his own death awaited him.

“This came as a shocker to me, as I was yet to absorb the sad news of my wife deserting me with my only child. I was looking forward to reuniting with my family, but little did I know that my wife had killed me and inherited everything that belonged to me,” he said.

A remorseful Mr Odhiambo says things went haywire after bought second-hand window panes and two steel doors from a neighbour, who had put the building material on offer at a very friendly price.

John Odhiambo Were came home after seven months in remand to find his death certificate processed and benefits given to his wife. Photo credit: Pool

“A few days after the purchase, I was surprised when my area chief led the police and the supposed owner of the material to my house.

“I spent the next six months shuttling between Siaya Police Station, Siaya GK Prison and the court as I tried to prove my innocence,” he said.

It emerged that the material had been stolen in a violent robbery, which further complicated his case.

Luckily for him, though, the magistrate terminated the case and set him free after the complainant kept on skipping court sessions.

As he fought for his freedom, his wife Dorine went in for the kill, almost literally.

He claims to have lost Sh60,000 in bank savings and National Social Security Fund benefits amounting to Sh31,000, which his wife had claimed as she was listed as the next of kin. Their child currently stays with the maternal grandmother.

Mr Odhiambo’s mother was shocked to hear that her son had been presumed dead and his benefits taken away.

"I did not know what was going on. My daughter-in-law left without a word and I did not see her again. I only heard of her death. It would be sad if she processed the death certificate, for it is a taboo to pronounce someone dead when he is actually alive," said the 80-year-old Ms Seline Atieno Odhiambo.

Unsolved mystery

Mr Odhiambo says he was shocked to hear that his wife had died, adding that he does not rule out foul play.

He explained that while working as a cook at St Joseph’s Nyalula Secondary School in Siaya, Mr Were had listed his wife as his next of kin.

“She approached the assistant chief of Bar Olengo, who issued her with the requisite documents before going ahead to withdraw the little savings I had accumulated,” he said.

According to a senior officer at the births and deaths registry in Siaya, a death certificate is issued at the registrar's office based on production of a burial permit, which in turn is issued by an assistant chief.

More than three years after reporting the matter at Siaya Police Station, the mystery is yet to be solved.

The Nation learnt that the police were yet to assign a Directorate of Criminal Investigation officer to follow up on the matter.

The mystery is further deepened by the death of Mr Odhiambo’s estranged wife in mysterious circumstances in May 2021.

“This was a key witness who was at the centre of the illegal activity that has left me a dejected and lonely man,” he laments. “I received information from my in-laws about my wife’s death but nobody was ready to explain to me how she died.”

The Death Certificate of John Odhiambo Were. Photo credit: Pool

What troubles him the most is that the government does not recognise him as a citizen after he was declared dead and buried.

“Once one is declared dead in the register and the benefits are surrendered to the next of kin, registering that individual again begins with the registrar of births and deaths because as we speak the government assumes that he is dead,” said a senior officer at the NSSF.

The worst part is that even after securing a new job at a local construction company, Mr Odhiambo is also not allowed to use his national identity card since it was struck off the registry after a death certificate bearing his particulars .

Bar-Olengo assistant chief John Obilo, while acknowledging that he issued a burial permit, said he issued a burial permit after Mr Odhiambo’s wife reported that her husband had died.

“When the death of one John Odhiambo Were was reported to my office, I issued the burial permit in good faith and without any malice.

“As an administrator I attend to many people and this was just one case. I could not easily establish whether the lady who came alongside other relatives was actually lying,” said Mr Obilo.

Siaya Sub-county Commander Benard Mwangangi said the DCI in Siaya had launched investigations into the matter.

“We shall establish the whole truth about the death certificate,” Mr Mwangangi told the Nation.