John Odhiambo Were came home after seven months in remand to find his death certificate processed and benefits given to his wife.

Puzzle of man who came from remand to news of his own death 

By  Kassim Adinasi  &  Victor Raballa

  • His late wife reported to the authorities that he had died of Malaria in 2018 and that she needed permission to bury him.
  • The sinister developments had taken place when he was in remand for six months after he was arrested for handling allegedly stolen property in 2018.

‘Dead man walking’ is often used as a figurative axiom that has no basis in reality. The phrase, however, aptly captures the reality of Mr John Odhiambo Were who, according to official records, was buried nearly four years ago. Though Mr Odhiambo is alive and well, there is a death certificate in his name dated June 29, 2018. 

