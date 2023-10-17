Man suspected of killing, burning daughter in Baringo on the run

On August 21, 2023, Winnie Cherono, 18, of Sutyechun village in Baringo North, was visiting the father of her two-year-old child in the neighbouring Sesoi Village.

The mother of one conceived the child with Alex Kisale, 26, a pharmacist, in 2021 when she was in Form Three and was forced to drop out of school to take care of the newborn.

Poor background

Coming from a poor background, she used to visit Kisale at his home when in need of food for their child.

On this day, she was instructed by her child’s father to take her to his home indicating that he wanted to spend at least two days with the baby.

Last day

Little did she know it would be the last day she would be seeing her daughter alive.

She said the father of her baby had convinced her to leave the child behind because her home was a bit far and it was almost getting dark. They agreed she would pick her up after two days.

Cherono says while she was not comfortable with the idea, she acceded as it was already late and there was no vehicle plying the route to her home.

The distraught mother explains that at night she called Kisale to inquire how her baby was faring.

Taken dinner

Kisale assured her that all was well, indicating that she had already taken her dinner.

It was the call to him the next morning that unsettled her, after he informed her that he had taken the child to Nairobi.

“I called him the following morning and he told me that the girl was okay but he had taken her to his sister’s house in Nairobi. I suspected that all was not well,” she recalled.

She had wondered why he took her to Nairobi yet she was the one taking care of the child all along.

They had also not discussed the arrangement earlier. She called his brother’s wife who told her that she saw him taking the girl towards a nearby bush at around 8am.

Safe hands

Kisale had told her not to panic because ‘the child was in safe hands and that is the same information he relayed to his family members who wondered how he took the baby to Nairobi and came back after an hour.’

“This prompted me to inform a village elder who referred me to the area chief. The chief took me to Kabartonjo police station on August 24 but we didn’t get any help because President William Ruto was visiting the area. The following day, I went back and an OB was recorded and the police officers gave me a surety that they would follow up on the matter,” she explained.

The suspect, she said, was summoned by police officers to the station the following day and she was also instructed to attend.

Kisale insisted that he had taken the two-year-old girl to her sister in Nairobi and would bring her back if they wanted him to.

“The OCS stationed at Kabartonjo asked him to contact the person in custody of the child but the said person was out of service. On further investigation, it was established that the contact he gave out to the police was his other contact number and he was arrested a day later,” said the child’s mother.

The suspect was arrested on September 27 and arraigned at the Kabarnet Law Courts on October 2, but was released on bond.

Went into hiding

He was expected to present the child in Court on October 9 but he did not attend as ordered and instead went into hiding.

“We wonder why the Court released him yet he had not presented the child as ordered. He was not there and the child was not there as well. He was contacted on the phone but he was not reachable.

The case was postponed to October 27,” said Ms Cherono.

Cherono came back and relayed the same information to the community and more than 300 locals mobilised themselves in October to search the bushes where he was seen the last time heading with the girl.

“I am traumatised and I have had sleepless nights since my baby went missing. Whenever I see her clothes I cry the whole day. I wonder why Kisale duped me into believing that he loved her daughter yet it seems he was just luring me so that I can hand over the child,” said the mother.

Love interest

It is now emerging that the young father might have killed the child to secure another love interest.

“Once while I was pestering him to give me back my child, he retorted angrily that the young girl would not be a stumbling block to him marrying a lawyer,” the child’s mother narrated.

All she wants is justice for her child, following the sudden turn of events.

“I didn’t suspect any ill motive because I have been visiting his family for the past two years with my child to take milk because we didn’t have it at our home. When I gave birth to my baby, he was still a medical student at Kisii University and thereafter he was employed at a pharmacy in Kasisit village, a few kilometers from his home,” said Ms Cherono.

“I did not have any differences with him and we had a good relationship with his sisters. At some point, the father of my child became so close to the extent of advising me to go back to school having dropped in form three. My baby was also used to his family members,” she narrated.

Mr Jackson Kipsanaiya, an elder, told the Nation that after receiving information that the suspect had not presented the missing child in court as ordered, a search was mounted for the suspect.

“We started following up on the case and when we heard that he was released by the court, we decided to mobilise villagers to search the bushes in Sesoi village. We started at 11am and two hours later we found charred bones, and a human skull belonging to a young child,” said Mr Kipsaniya.

Besides the remains, the search team also found burned clothes, which were identified by the relatives as belonging to the missing child.

“We suspected the remains belonged to the missing girl and that prompted us to call the police.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stationed at Kabartonjo police station came to the scene and took the remains,” he explained.

“We want justice and if it doesn’t happen, we will go to the streets to protest. The mother has been crying since the day her daughter went missing and it is so painful that the suspect was set free under unclear circumstances, even before presenting her in court as agreed,” said the elder.

Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the suspect was arrested by police, and arraigned in court but was later released on bond.

He said DCI officers collected the remains which locals found in the bushes, which included bones and a human skull and they will be subjected to a DNA test