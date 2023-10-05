Man restrained from selling property without family's consent

The Environment and Land Court has restrained a man of Belgian origin from disposing off a developed parcel of land in Mombasa without the consent of his ex-wife and children.

Justice Nelly Matheka further issued a declaration that Luc Van Den Putte and his ex-wife Marina Schellekens together with their two children are legitimate, registered proprietors as Tenants In Common on the parcel of land and all developments on it.

Tenants in Common

As Tenants in Common, the judge ruled that they held the property in equal undivided shares with each having a distinct share which has not be divided among them.

"From the evidence adduced by the plaintiffs (ex-wife and children) it is clear to the court that despite holding the title to the property as tenants in common, the defendant is out to oust the plaintiffs from the property," said Justice Matheka.

Justice Matheka who ruled that the plaintiffs had proved their case against the defendant on a balance of probabilities said that it was the view of the court that the actions of Mr Den Putte to exclusively use the property to his benefit were unjustifiable.

"The parties are parents and siblings and in order to live in harmony, the law allows them to partition their interest where they hold title as tenants in common," said Justice Matheka.

The judge added that unless and until the parties are able to apply to the Land Registrar for the partition of the said property, no party is allowed to deal with their undivided interest in it at the exclusion of other Tenants In Common.

"I am not inclined to issue orders to forcefully sell off the property without the consent of all the parties, the claim for loss income and general damages has not been proved and will not be awarded," ruled Justice Matheka.

Blessed with two children

According to the plaintiffs, they jointly purchased and developed the land in 2011 at Sh19 million and that Luc Van Den Putte and Marina Schellekens were legally married and blessed with two children.

The plaintiffs further told the court that the union between Mr Den Putte and Ms Schellekens was formally extinguished through divorce proceedings conducted in Belgium with effect from August 2017.

They further said immediately after Ms Schellekens relocated to Belgium, the defendant unprocedurally rendered a change of user to the property, commenced letting it out for commercial gain, and frustrated their efforts at accessing it.

On his part, Mr Den Putte had told the court that the agreement on divisions of possession was only partially fulfilled leaving out the property which has never been transferred to him.

He argued that the plaintiffs failed to cede ownership of the property as agreed during the divorce proceedings and their actions were in breach of the agreement after he performed his part by surrendering ownership to all properties in Belgium.

In his counterclaim, he sought to have the plaintiffs' case dismissed and wanted to have the court issue a declaration that the parcel of land belonged to him solely.

Burden of proof