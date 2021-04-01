Man linked to drone that flew into Ruto's home gets bail

By  Joseph Wangui

A foreigner linked to a drone that caused panic after straying into the private residence of Deputy President William Ruto in Karen Nairobi has been released on a cash bail of Sh500,000 by a Milimani magistrate court.

