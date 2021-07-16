Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Masten Milimu Wanjala
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Man held as self-confessed killer probe gets underway 

By  Stanley Ngotho

What you need to know:

  • A police source said the suspect was a close affiliate of Mr Milimu’s and is expected to help unravel the mystery of the multiple killings.
  • Detectives are working to unravel the identity of two boys from Kitengela whom Mr Milimu   confessed to have murdered.

Detectives yesterday arrested a man in Kitengela town in connection with macabre killings attributed to Masten Milimu Wanjala, who on Wednesday confessed to have killed 13 children.

