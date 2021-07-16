Man held as self-confessed killer probe gets underway 

Detectives yesterday arrested a man in Kitengela town in connection with macabre killings attributed to Masten Milimu Wanjala, who on Wednesday confessed to have killed 13 children.

Mr Mofat Wanjala, 24, an egg vendor who is believed to be Mr Milimu’s cousin, was picked up from his one-bedroom rental house at Gracious estate in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

A detective privy to the investigations said the suspect was a close affiliate of Mr Milimu’s and is expected to help unravel the mystery of the multiple killings.

The suspect, who residents said hawks eggs on a trolley near the Kenya Power EPZ office in the town, has since been handed over to a team that is handling the case at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters in Nairobi for further interrogation.

Mr Milimu, the main suspect in the matter, was picked up along Mwireri road on Tuesday, not far from Gracious estate, where he was reportedly being housed by Mr Wanjala.

Residents described the self-confessed children killer as a loner.

Brutal murders

"We did not know his name, but he frequented the back alleys of the town, which are always teeming with idle youths. He was a reclusive man and not very easy to approach or strike a conversation with," said a boda-boda rider who operates along Mwireri street.

Detectives are also working to unravel the identity of two boys from Kitengela whom Mr Milimu confessed to have murdered.

Mr Wanjala said he killed the two – who were aged between 12 and 13 – in the last two months.

However, the Daily Nation learnt the Occurrence Book (OB) at Kitengela Police Station had no records of children aged between 12 and 13 years reported as missing in the past two months.

"We are moving in earnest to profile all known street boys in Kitengela town to ascertain if anyone is missing. We are also keen on a group of teenage boys who operate in the backstreets of Kitengela town in our efforts to identity the two murder victims," a source at the DCI Kitengela office said.

Although Mr Wanjala said two bodies were buried far away from Kitengela, detectives have taken keen interest in the populous metropolitan town, where they said a spate or brutal murders over the past one year points to the possible existence of a religious cult.

Macabre killings

"Kitengela town and its environs remains a centre of interest. Mr Wanjala’s macabre killings constitute a developing story that might expose other actors in what might turn out to be a cult," the source said.

Over the past six months, Kitengela town has been in the limelight following the abduction of the 'Kitengela quartet'.

Brian Oduor, Jack Anyango, Elijah Obuong and Benjamin Imbai disappeared shortly after being spotted enjoying their lunch in a club in the town on April 19 this year.

Obuong’s body was later found in Murang’a while Imbai’s was found at General Kago Funeral Home in Thika, Kiambu County.

And on May 29, eight-year-old Shantel Nzembi was kidnapped, only for her body to be found stashed in a gunny bag at a roadside on May 31.