Man gets three years for killing daughter

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing his two-year-old daughter after finding her in bed with his wife and mistaking her for a man due to hallucinations.

Justice Jessie Lesiit sentenced Mr BKM, 27, following a finding that the killing was a result of his failure to take his prescriptive medicine.

“I find that the accused was the author of his mental problems for deliberately failing to take medication as required. What he did to his daughter is a direct consequence of his action to stop medication,” the court ruled.

The judge said the man was not suitable for a non-custodial sentence because he needs to have an opportunity to experience incarceration in order to help him understand the seriousness of his actions.

He killed the girl named SMK on October 15, 2018 at Utawala Estate in Nairobi by stabbing her with a knife on the chest and abdomen.

Frame of mind

The court noted that the mental illness used to cause the man to hallucinate and so he was not in his right frame of mind when he committed the offence.

During the trial, the man admitted to the facts surrounding the offence and his lawyer entered into a plea bargain with the Director of Public Prosecutions, leading to him pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.