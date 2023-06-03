Man found guilty of killing Harambee Stars top fan Isaac Juma

A man suspected of killing colourful Harambee Stars fan Isaac Juma has been found guilty of murder.

Kakamega resident magistrate William Musyoka found the accused, Milton Wangenge, guilty of killing Juma on January 26, 2022 at his home in Bukaya village, Mumias West Sub-County.

The magistrate ordered that a probation report be filed in court on September 25, 2023 during mention of the case before sentencing the accused.

"I have considered the testimony of the witnesses and the accused person and at the end of it, I find that the accused person... was involved in the murder of Isaac Juma Onyango," the judge said.

The accused stood in the dock and gazed thoughtfully around the courtroom as the judge delivered his verdict in the murder trial, at one point appearing to close his eyes before gazing away from the court.

Juma was attacked after he went out at night to investigate a disturbance outside his compound.

His attackers slashed him on the head with a machete as he groped around the compound and struggled to illuminate his surroundings with his mobile phone flashlight.

The attackers slashed him several times, inflicting deep cuts on his head, neck and other parts of his body.

After the vicious attack on the man Kenyans had hailed as the leading Harambee Stars fan, his assailants fled in the dark, leaving Juma lying in a pool of blood in his compound.

His brother and son escaped during the attack on their home, which was next to Ebuyenjera Primary School.

Juma's family was later relocated to a new home after Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa intervened in their plight following threats they had received from unknown individuals.