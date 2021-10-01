Man fights Kanu over property lost in 1997 chaotic polls

A man wants the National Assembly to help him get compensation from political party Kanu for chaotic nominations in 1997 that led to the loss of family property.

Gilbert Njenga Karumbi, in a petition, says his brother participated in the December 9, 1997 polls and lost, and in skirmishes that followed, the family’s property was destroyed.

Youths, he says, stormed their home in Kiambu County and started destroying property to mock his brother Stephen Waweru Njenga’s loss. The nominations were held in Githunguri town.

“As a result of the nomination exercise, thugs burnt three houses and maimed his mother with an axe, burnt a new pickup van, slashed six cows to death, uprooted bananas and maize from the farm and caused considerable damage to the entire homestead while mocking his brother for the loss in the nomination,” the petition says.

Mr Karumbi, 62, says he decided to approach the National Assembly because he had tried to get the Ministry of Interior to resolve the matter with no success.

Commenting on the petition, lawmakers said parties need to tackle political violence especially during nominations.

Makueni MP Dan Maanzo said that although Mr Karumbi cannot now sue the State because too much time had lapsed since the event, he has the right to seek redress from the House.

“It is time political parties deal with chaotic nominations that normally leave a trail of destruction,” Mr Maanzo said.

As the country heads to another General Election next year, North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood said, there is an urgent need to tame people with an appetite to cause mayhem.

The petition, said Nyando MP Jared Okelo, should be a lesson for politicians who incite violence on others.

Endebess MP Robert Pukose said skirmishes during nominations and elections are related to bad leadership in political parties that sets a bad example for supporters

Lawmakers should be at the forefront condemning election-related violence, said Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa.