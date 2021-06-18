Gideon Kihara Njuguna
Man exhumed and granted 'decent sendoff' 37 years later

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • Family wanted to move man's remains from a humble grave to a more decent one. 
  • After exhuming his remains, the family placed them in a casket, loaded it in a hearse and placed wreaths on it.

It has been 37 years since their father died and was buried. But Gideon Kihara Njuguna’s sons have not had peace. 

