'I have forgiven him': Man drops fraud case against Pastor Ng’ang’a

pastor James Ng’ang’a

Televangelist James Ng’ang’a.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Pastor James Ng’ang’a is now a free man after settling a Sh3.6 million fraud case out of court. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.