Man charged for faking death of ex-governor’s son to obtain Sh120,000

A man who fraudulently obtained money from members of the public claiming to be preparing for the burial of a son of former Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai has been charged.

In the burial saga, Enock Kipng'etich Lang'at was charged by Milimani magistrate Susan Shitubi with fraudulently obtaining money.

Prosecutors said Lang'at defrauded Joseph Kibere Njoroge of Sh120, 000 claiming it was his contribution to the burial of the former county chief's son, who had allegedly died in a road accident.

Ms Shitubi heard that the accused received the money between April 21 and 30 at an undisclosed location in the Republic of Kenya.

Lang'at, who was arrested on July 28, 2023, applied for bail pending the determination of the criminal case against him.

The prosecution did not oppose the suspect's release on bail.

Ms Shitubi released the suspect on a cash bail of Sh30,000 or a bond of Sh100,000 with one surety.

Ms Shitubi directed the prosecution to provide the accused with witness statements before the case comes up for hearing on 14 August 2023.

Defrauding flour miller

At the same time, a director of a private company, Abdi Mohamed Ali, was charged with defrauding a flour miller of maize flour worth Sh8.6 million.

Ali was accused of receiving the maize from Wakulima Floor Millers Limited on various dates between 29 November 2022 and 11 January 2023 under the pretext that he was in a position to pay for the flour grains.

He is alleged to have on 29 November 2022 and 11 January 2023 at Mega Wholesalers in Eastleigh in Nairobi County with intent to defraud obtained maize meal to the value of Sh8,657,507 from Wakulima Flour Millers Limited by falsely representing that he would pay at a later date which he knew to be false.

Applying for the suspect's release on bail, a defence lawyer told the court that the criminal case stemmed from another case that is still pending.

He added that negotiations were underway to settle the matter out of court.

The defence added that they had paid Sh1 million to the Wakulima Millers.

They said if the civil dispute is settled, it will also end this criminal case. They pleaded with the court to postpone the trial until the civil case is settled.