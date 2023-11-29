Man arrested with slain lawyer Willie Kimani's client wins Sh3.4m for malicious prosecution

The High Court has ordered the government to pay a Syokimau resident Sh3.4 million for malicious prosecution after he was arrested and charged alongside Josephat Mwenda, who was brutally murdered by police officers in June 2016.

Justice Francis Olel ruled that Josephat Kibagendi Mogaka was charged with trumped-up charges to cover up the shooting of Mr Mwenda by ex-police officer Fredrick Leliman.

Mr Mogaka was arrested along with Samuel Ondicho and John Waswa after Leliman accidentally discharged his gun and shot Mwenda in the arm while trying to arrest boda boda operators in Syokimau.

The judge said police officers are expected to act professionally and conduct investigations in an impartial manner.

“The uncontroverted evidence herein indicates otherwise as the petitioner and other co-accused were rounded up and eventually charged to cover up for the shooting of Josephat Mwenda,” the judge said.

Mr Mogaka was placed under witness protection following the murder of Mwenda, International Justice Mission lawyer Willie Kimani and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri, who were killed on June 23, 2016.

The three were kidnapped after leaving Mavoko law courts for the hearing Mwenda had filed against Leliman following the shooting.

Evidence presented in court showed that Mr Mogaka and his c-accused were charged with gambling and resisting arrest, while Mwenda was slapped with an additional charge of being in possession of bhang.

Leliman was sentenced to death in February, while his former colleagues, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku and police informer Peter Ngugi were handed sentences of between 20 and 30 years.

Mr Mogaka sued the Attorney General, Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) arguing that the charges brought against him lacked factual foundation and abuse of prosecutorial powers. He denied being a gambler or resisting arrest as claimed.

Mr Mogaka argued that he was arrested to cover up the shooting and that they were kept in cells for three days, charged and released after depositing cash bail of Sh5,000 each. They were kept in custody from April 10 to 12, 2015.

He said Leliman worked with other police officers at Mlolongo to bring up the fabricated charges against them.

He informed the court that the prosecution kept adjourning the case until they were discharged by the court under section 210 of the criminal procedure code on June 28, 2018.

Mr Mogaka said the decision to charge him was made without any factual basis as it was based on ulterior motives of police officers at Mlolongo police station.

He submitted that the police boss was liable for actions carried out by officers at Mlolongo police station as they were expected to conduct themselves professionally and not be driven by malice.

They were freed after all the witnesses who were set to testify, and who were police officers, never showed up.

The Attorney General opposed the case arguing that Mr Mogaka had not demonstrated how his fundamental rights and freedoms were violated and the claims were not proved.

Justice Olel said the prosecution of Mr Mogaka was commenced without proper investigations, leading to the conclusion that it was based on ulterior motives and accentuated by malice as the charges were trumped up.

The judge said the DPP had the powers to review the case and terminate the charges but he allowed the case to proceed, thereby violating his rights.

“It was an undisputed fact that the 3rd respondent (DPP) became aware that the charges against the petitioner and his co-accused persons were tramped up upon the death of the 1st accused Josephat Mwathi Mwenda, who was murdered by PW1, senior sergeant Fredrick Leliman,” the judge said.

Justice Olel said the DPP ought to have moved with speed after the conspiracy of Leliman and his colleagues was unearthed to forestall any further injustice meted on the accused persons.

“As a result of the negligent action of the 2nd and 3rd respondents’ (IG and DPP) agents, the petitioner- an innocent man- continued to have a criminal case hanging over his head in excess of 39 months, causing him great psychological impact,” the judge said.