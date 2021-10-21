Man, 90, remembers when he was Jomo Kenyatta's errand boy

As President Uhuru Kenyatta read the Mashujaa day speech, Mr David Nganda, 90, held a newspaper published on Monday, June 27, 1977.

The copy is a constant reminder of the good old days when Nganda interacted with Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, the father of the current President, in the 1950s.

Nganda, 90, was then an errand boy between his father Thomas Nganda Wangai and the founding father of the nation.

The copy of the well-preserved newspaper carries a message of condolence from Mzee Kenyatta to Nganda’s family during his funeral, a message read on his behalf by then State House comptroller Eliud Mathu.

The older Nganda was an early Christian and founder of the Africa Orthodox Church, and the Kikuyu Karinga School under the Kikuyu Karinga Education Authority (KKEA), now Dagoretti School.

The school was among those opened by Africans dissatisfied with the colonial education programme, but it was closed at the height of the clamour for independence, forcing Nganda to seek court intervention.

Nganda was also among the first Africans to own a shop, where his son David worked after leaving detention before he got a job with the Coca-Cola Company at independence.

Condolence message

Mzee Kenyatta and Nganda were close friends, and as a boy, David was on many occasions sent to deliver messages from his father to Mr Kenyatta.

“I knew Kenyatta very well; the family was living in a house with white-painted walls at Dagoretti before moving to Gatundu. The last errand was something to do with circumcision. My father wanted Mzee Kenyatta to connect him with a bishop from South Africa. Mzee agreed to bring the bishop on a Sunday. I knew most of Kenyatta relatives. As a young boy, I met them with Mzee and other prominent people in Kenyatta’s government,” recalls Mzee Nganda.

In the condolence message in the newspaper with a headline ‘Mzee mourns friend’ read during Mass at Kagira Orthodox Church by Mr Mathu, Kenyatta described Nganda as a close friend who had made a great contribution in the political, education, and religious advancement of the people.

“I hope that many people will follow his example of devoted service to our people in the various fields of development. Kenyans would remember the deceased as a great citizen of our country,” reads part of the condolence message.

Nganda recalls that in all times he was sent to deliver a message to Mzee, he never found him at the farm, or taking any alcoholic drinks, not even the famous Kikuyu muratina brew.

“Most of the times he was with his wife and some visitors in what appeared to be a serious meeting. He would leave the meeting immediately on spotting or hearing of my presence in the compound, he never kept me waiting and never allowed me to deliver the message in the presence of anyone else, he was very secretive. He was also a regular visitor at our home, where he and my father discussed politics in the company of other leaders,” said Mr Nganda.

Livestock theft and rustling

After working for Coca-Cola for about two years, Mr Nganda moved to Tumaini in the 1960s where he bought over 90 acres of land at Sh5,000.

But the farms were classified, where Class One was only allowed to keep dairy cows and grow pyrethrum, while Class Two was allowed to keep sheep for the wool.

Those in class One were given Sh10,000 government loan to repay in 10 years, but it was never cash.

“We were given the loan in form of eight dairy cows bought from the White settlers. In addition to paying the Sh5,000 for the land, we were also required to pay a 30 years lease at about 6 percent of the value of land to have full ownership. But the government made it easy for a farmer in those days, it had no industries to employ the youth and therefore encouraged people to go into farming, that's how I specialised in dairy farming to date,” said Mzee Nganda.

Mzee Nganda says that if he were given a chance to request something from President Kenyatta before he leaves office next year, he would ask for an end to livestock theft and rustling, and ensure support and compensation to victims of livestock-related crimes.

A serious livestock farmer with more than 50 dairy cows in the village, Mr Nganda knows first-hand what it is to lose livestock to rustlers.