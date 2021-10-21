David Nganda
Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Man, 90, remembers when he was Jomo Kenyatta's errand boy

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mzee Kenyatta and Nganda were close friends, and as a boy, David was on many occasions sent to deliver messages from his father to Mr Kenyatta. 
  • Mzee Nganda says that if he were given a chance to request something from President Uhuru Kenyatta before he leaves office next year, he would ask for an end to livestock theft and rustling.

As President Uhuru Kenyatta read the Mashujaa day speech, Mr David Nganda, 90, held a newspaper published on Monday, June 27, 1977. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.