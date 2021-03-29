Mama Sarah Obama died of chest infection, family says

Mama Sarah Obama

Mama Sarah Obama during Jamhuri Day Celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on December 12, 2016.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sheikh Musa Ismail of the Kisumu Muslim Association said medics from Kemri carried out Covid-19 tests and that the results were negative.

Mama Sarah Obama’s family has ruled out Covid-19 as the cause of her death on Monday morning.

