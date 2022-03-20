Malala supporter killed by vehicle in senator's convoy

Police in Kakamega are investigating an incident in which a 19-year-old man died after he slipped and fell from a speeding vehicle, which was part of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala's convoy in Butere sub county.

The deceased, who has been identified a Simeon Odero, was reported to have been hanging dangerously on one of the vehicles after Senator Malala had addressed a campaign rally at Sabatia market on Saturday.

Western region Traffic Police Commander, Mr Joseph Matiku, said police are treating the incident as a hit and run case.

"We are yet to identify the owner of the vehicle but what we have established that the young man was hanging on one of the vehicles and fell off and landed on the tarmack. We are investigating the incident," said Mr Matiku.

In a social media post, Butere MP Tindi Mwale accused Senator Malala for failing to stop after learning of the accident.

Mr Mwale said quick action by those in Mr Malala's convoy could have helped save Odera's life.

“Unfortunately, (neither) the legislator who had just held a rally at Sabatia (nor) his handlers did not stop to save the young man’s life. He died before getting medical attention," Mr Mwale posted on his Facebook page.

Butere Sub-county Police Commander Mr Joel Chesire said the accident was reported at Butere Police Station by Mr Malala’s aides.

“We established Mr Odera died through a tragic road accident. We launched investigations to establish how the death occurred and we found out that he was hanging on one of the vehicles when he lost grip and fell from the speeding vehicle and died on the spot,” said Mr Chesire.

Mr Malala said he had finished a rally at Sabatia market and was rushing to Ichinga in Mumias West for a second rally when the accident occurred.

“It is unfortunate that a young man lost his life in the accident. I send my condolences to the family and I promise to stand with them during the sorrowful moment,” said Mr Malala.

On Saturday, Mr Malala held campaign rallies in Butere, Mumias West, Mumias East and Navakholo to popularise his bid for the Kakamega governorship seat.

ANC national treasurer Geoffrey Anyembe questioned why the people on the convoy could not stop to take the victim to the nearest hospital.